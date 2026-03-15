9-mnute interview with Andrew Bridgen from here;

Andrew Bridgen Talks Pizzagate and Epstein

All paths lead to the very top of UK and US politics plus the WEF and WHO via Bill Gates et al.

There are may more videos of compromised politicians not yet released from Epstein’s New Mexico and New York residences that enabled blackmailing of legislators who passed laws and regulations – he was told that just 100 US law makers were NOT compromised.

For info, here’s Bridgen’s back-story from Brave AI;

Andrew Bridgen, the former Conservative MP for North West Leicestershire, experienced a rapid political downfall beginning in January 2023, when he lost the Conservative whip after comparing the Covid-19 vaccine rollout to the Holocaust in a tweet linking to a conspiracy theory article from Zero Hedge. This remark triggered widespread condemnation from political leaders, the Holocaust Educational Trust, and Jewish community groups, who called it deeply offensive and irresponsible.

Following the backlash, Bridgen was suspended from the House of Commons for five days in January 2023 over separate breaches of lobbying and financial disclosure rules, which had already been confirmed by a parliamentary standards committee. In April 2023, he was permanently expelled from the Conservative Party after a disciplinary panel recommended his removal, which he dismissed as confirmation of a “culture of corruption” within politics.

After leaving the Conservatives, Bridgen joined the Reclaim Party, founded by actor Laurence Fox, in May 2023, becoming its sole parliamentary member. However, in December 2023, he resigned from the Reclaim Party, citing a “difference in the direction of the party,” though he stated he still supported its core policies. He then sat as an independent MP for the remainder of the parliamentary term.

Bridgen announced his intention to run as an independent candidate in the 2024 UK general election for North West Leicestershire. However, he lost his seat and his deposit, marking the end of his parliamentary career. His time in Parliament was defined by controversial stances on vaccines, free speech, and government transparency, culminating in a dramatic fall from grace after more than a decade in office.

In golfing parlance, he went from ‘eagle to feather duster’ in dubious electoral circumstances – from a locally very popular politician to ‘out on his ear’ in just two years.

Maybe UK Reform do not want him!

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