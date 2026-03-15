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TruthAndLight's avatar
TruthAndLight
17h

God bless Andrew Briggin/- the only one with guts to stand up to enormous tyranny in UK - the base of London banksters who run the globe : Rothschilds the royals, , Rockefeller’s, Gates, epstdteun and the Switzerland. Camps of WHO, WEF, CERN, Etc. Freemasons, Vatican, commenter of 399- praise Andrew Briggin for his tenacity and courage against this cesspool of pure evil

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KT-SunWillShineAgain's avatar
KT-SunWillShineAgain
10h

Thank you

It's a new world turned upside down where serial killers are better than beasts like Epstein and his many unknown friends doing dastardly unspeakable deeds.

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