35,000 votes (55%) - Reform got around 16,000

From Brave AI:

“Andy Burnham has won the 2026 Makerfield by-election, securing a decisive victory that paves the way for him to challenge Keir Starmer for the Labour Party leadership.

“Key Results:

Winner: Andy Burnham (Labour) received 24,927 votes , achieving a majority of 9,231 .

Runner-up: Reform UK’s Robert Kenyon received 15,696 votes .

Turnout: The voter turnout was 58.75% , significantly higher than the 52.5% recorded in the 2024 general election.

Context: The by-election was triggered by the resignation of Labour MP Josh Simons, who gave up his seat to allow Burnham to return to Parliament.

Burnham’s victory is widely viewed as a major setback for Reform UK and positions him as the frontrunner to succeed Starmer as Labour leader and potentially Prime Minister.

We now await what changes to current Labour government policies on defence, immigration, ‘net zero’ trade, transportation, housing etc etc will be proposed by Burnham or whether, even if he does get the support of MP’s and labour party members it will be different monkey, same hat.