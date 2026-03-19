From here (h/t‘Restore Britain’ Vows To Execute Pedophiles, Deport Millions Of Migrants, Outlaw “Incompatible Cultural And Religious Practices” | ZeroHedge)

‘A new force in British politics is making waves with an uncompromising vision for national restoration.

Just weeks after its launch as a full political party in February, Restore Britain has already overtaken the Conservative Party in membership numbers, reaching over 114,000 supporters and becoming the fourth largest party in the country.’

‘He continued: “We are going to strip millions of healthy Brits who refuse to work of benefits. If that causes outrage from those who think the taxpayer owes them a living, so be it.”

“We are going to deport all illegal and burdensome migrants. If that means millions go, so be it,” Downes added.

He further urged, “We are going to outlaw incompatible cultural and religious practices. If that means those who refuse to integrate no longer feel welcome, so be it.”

“We are going to execute pedophiles, rapists, and murderers if that is what the British people want,” Downes stressed, adding that “If that means we are condemned by subversive ‘human rights’ groups, so be it.”

He concluded by noting “We take no pleasure in these measures. It is a damning indictment of our political class that they are necessary in the first place. But necessary they are.”

This stance marks a clear break from the traditional parties that have presided over mass immigration, welfare dependency and soft approaches to serious crime.

It has also immediately become popular with British voters who have become frustrated with Nigel Farage’s Reform Party, over a perceived lack of transparency when it comes to their commitment to mass deportation, in addition to the questionable raft of defections of politicians from the traditional parties, the very people who oversaw the implementation of mass migration into Britain, to Reform.

“A Restore Britain Government would give the British people a binding referendum on the reintroduction of the death penalty when the guilt is undeniable. I would gladly vote in favour,” Lowe remarked.

Elon MUSK is o board;

‘Elon Musk weighed in on the membership milestone, stating: “This is the only way to save Britain. There is no other.”

‘With local branches forming and momentum building, Restore Britain positions itself as the vehicle for the tough decisions long avoided by successive governments. Whether stripping benefits from those unwilling to work, enforcing integration through policy or delivering justice the public supports, the party insists these steps are essential to prevent further decline.’

As with ALL other political parties, there are no details on how to run the FISCAL SUPLUSES necessary to reduce the UK’s enormous national debt of 3 trillion pounds and the burden of annual interest payments of between 100-150 billion pounds.

Until detailed and costed plans are published that show how fiscal surpluses of 75-150 billion pounds a year can be adopted for the next decade or so, the UK will continue its spiral into bankruptcy and ‘failed nation’ status, like Argentina, Zimbabwe and other socialist countries in the Union of European Socialist Republics (EUSR).

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