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Fiona Pancheri's avatar
Fiona Pancheri
5h

How very sad, what a loss to British politics

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Eva's avatar
Eva
4h

Very sad loss I agree, admit decades ago I wasn’t keen but with the worlds turmoil as it is she has been a strong and clear voice and i appreciated her passion. Rest in peace

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