“Ann Widdecombe has died aged 78, with her death announced on Friday, July 10, 2026. The former Conservative MP and MEP was found dead at her home in Haytor, Dartmoor, Devon, having sustained serious injuries.

Police have launched a murder investigation into her death. Devon and Cornwall Police are hunting for a white male suspect and described the death as suspicious, despite initial reports suggesting natural causes.

Widdecombe served as the MP for Maidstone from 1987 to 2010 and later represented South West England as an MEP for the Brexit Party and Reform UK. She was also a well-known television personality, appearing on Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother. Tributes have been paid by political figures including Nigel Farage, Kemi Badenoch, and Boris Johnson, who described her as a “formidable politician” and a “decisive role” in getting Brexit over the line.

I Hold Ann Widdecombe in the highest regard and she will always be an inspiration to me personally. I wonder if, had she been born 5 years earlier, she would have been a natural leader of the Conservative party ahead of Rishi Sunk, Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch. Sadly we will never know.

RIP and God bless you, Ann.