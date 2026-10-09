From here:

Robert Jenrick reported to police and counter-terror programme over Islam comments

“Robert Jenrick has been reported to the police and the UK’s counter-terror programme Prevent over his comments about Islam.

Reform UK’s economic spokesman previously described the “Islamification” of Britain as one of the greatest threats to “our way of life”.

Now, Mr Jenrick has been referred to Prevent after his appearance on the Dan Wootton Outspoken programme on Tuesday.

“He said: “Look, mass migration, the disastrous pursuit of multiculturalism and a willingness to tolerate radical Islam is destroying Europe.

“Radical Islam is a threat to everything that we hold dear in this country. That it has to be fought and destroyed.

“It has to be eradicated from our country. And that we can’t allow the creeping Islamification of the United Kingdom.

“The Islamification of this country is one perhaps the greatest threat to our way of life right now,” Mr Jenrick finished.

Well now. Who laid the complaint? An ISIS supporter? A mullah, a white rabbit?

“In the police submission, the complainant said Mr Jenrick had supported a statement attributing a desire to “take over” the country - and failing to specifically call out “radical” Islamists.

The complaint called on the police to assess the remarks under Part 3A of the Act and to later approach the Crown Prosecution Service if necessary.

Police were further asked to assess whether his remakrs could fall under legislation regarding stirring up religious hatred.

In a separate request, officials were told to consider whether the overall framing of his comments in the interview falls within its definition of “extreme right-wing ideology”.

From Brave AI:

“The complaints against Robert Jenrick were submitted by a third-party witness (an individual whose identity has not been publicly disclosed) following his appearance on the Dan Wootton Outspoken programme on October 6, 2026.

While the 5Pillars Islamic news website first revealed the existence of the reports, it acted as the publisher of the information rather than the complainant. The complainant submitted two separate requests: one to the Metropolitan Police to assess if Jenrick’s remarks breached Part 3A of the Public Order Act 1986 regarding stirring up religious hatred, and another to the Prevent counter-extremism programme to evaluate if his comments fell under the definition of extreme right-wing ideology.

“In the UK, the right to face and cross-examine one’s accuser is a fundamental common law principle and a component of the right to a fair trial under Article 6 of the European Convention on Human Rights. This right ensures that defendants can challenge witness credibility through direct confrontation in open court.

However, this right is not absolute and can be overridden in specific circumstances:

Witness Anonymity : Courts may grant anonymity orders if there is a genuine risk of serious harm to the witness or their family, particularly in cases involving organized crime, terrorism, or serious violence.

Special Measures : The Crown Prosecution Service and courts may allow witnesses to give evidence via video link, from behind screens, or with voice distortion to protect them from intimidation.

Sole or Decisive Evidence: If anonymous evidence is the sole or decisive basis for a conviction, the court must apply rigorous scrutiny to ensure the trial remains fair, as established in cases like R v Davis [2008].

While the principle of open justice requires that justice be seen to be done, the courts balance this against the need to protect witnesses, meaning a defendant does not always have the right to know the identity of their accuser if safety concerns are proven.

Considerable police time will be taken up ‘investigating the alleged offences. Jenrick has no rights for this arbitrary and capricious allegation.

“British law explicitly protects the right to criticize Islam and its practices as a core component of free speech, despite ongoing political debates regarding the definition of “anti-Muslim hatred.” The Public Order Act 1986 and the Equality Act 2010 safeguard speech that involves criticism, ridicule, or dislike of religious beliefs, distinguishing this from unlawful incitement to religious hatred or targeted harassment.

Recent government efforts to establish a non-statutory definition of Islamophobia, led by Dominic Grieve KC, explicitly mandate that any definition must remain compatible with the right to criticize, express dislike of, or insult religions and their adherents. While some critics argue that defining “anti-Muslim hatred” could create a backdoor blasphemy law or a chilling effect, officials maintain that the framework protects legitimate discourse while addressing unacceptable prejudice.

Key legal principles governing this area include:

Abolition of Blasphemy Laws : The common law offenses of blasphemy and blasphemous libel were formally abolished in England and Wales in 2008 , meaning no religion is legally protected from offense or criticism.

Landmark Judicial Rulings : In February 2026 , a judge ruled that Islam-critical views are protected philosophical beliefs under the Equality Act 2010 , affirming that individuals have a legal right to criticize Islam without it constituting harassment.

Distinction Between Criticism and Hatred: The law prohibits incitement to religious hatred (stirring up hatred against people on religious grounds) but protects discussion, criticism, or expressions of antipathy toward the religion itself.

Individuals in the UK could similarly waste police time by ‘bugging mosques and reporting the hate speech of those preaching hate.

At the least the person laying the complaint should be ‘doxxed’ so that the public and the police/ Crown Prosecution can view the context in which the complaint is made.

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

If you prefer not to subscribe and like the article You can also ‘donate’ via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Here https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan