From Brave AI:

“Data from the United Kingdom indicates that approximately one-third of pregnancies now end in abortion, a significant rise from roughly 20% in 2010.

Current Statistics : Estimates for 2024 project that 32% of viable pregnancies end in abortion, with the ratio of abortions to live births reaching 46.6 per 100 .

Historical Trend : The proportion of pregnancies terminated was 20.8% in 2010 and 20% in 2009 , rising steadily to 25% by 2020 and 31% in 2023 .

Contributing Factors : Analysts link this surge to economic pressures, including high housing costs and inflation, as well as changes in contraceptive use, with a 25% increase in women reporting no contraception at conception between 2018 and 2023 .

Data Sources: These figures are derived from official statistics by the Office for National Statistics, National Records of Scotland, and Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, supplemented by audited data from providers like BPAS and MSI-RC.

Th explanation from Brave AI represents the propaganda managed by the government in collaboration with the ‘Trusted News Initiative.

Trusted News Initiative - Wikipedia

There is no data on race or religion for the numbers of aborted babies.

Anyone making a connection between the C19 shots and these outcomes is a right wing conspiracist as the situation is entirely natural!!!

Why would pregnant women seek or suffer abortions at a rat of 50% higher rates than 10-15 years ago?

The rise in abortions bears little relation to the incidence of still births:

“There is no single aggregate figure for the total number of stillbirths in the UK between 2010 and 2025 because the data is not fully consolidated for the entire period, and the year 2025 has not yet concluded.

England and Wales Data (ONS)

2010-2019: A longitudinal analysis of over 56 million births indicates that the decline in stillbirth rates during this decade saved 3,714 lives .

2021: The Office for National Statistics recorded 2,451 stillbirths in England and Wales, with a rate of 4.1 per 1,000 births.

2024: The stillbirth rate in England was 3.8 per 1,000 births.

Government Targets and Context

The UK government set an ambition to reduce the stillbirth rate by 50% by 2025 compared to the 2010 rate, targeting 2.6 stillbirths per 1,000 births.

Recent statistics suggest the UK is not on track to meet this 2025 target, with progress stalling since 2020.

Disparities remain significant, with stillbirth rates for Black women (7.1 per 1,000) being more than double those of White women (3.4 per 1,000) in some analyses.

Note on Data Gaps

Specific annual counts for the entire UK (including Scotland and Northern Ireland) and the full decade of 2010–2025 are not provided in the available context.

Data prior to 1993 is not comparable due to changes in the definition of stillbirth.

In the United Kingdom, the number of stillbirths recorded between 2010 and 2015 was:

2010 : 4,110

2011 : 4,201

2012 : 3,938

2013 : 3,628

2014 : 3,563

2015: 3,434

The total number of stillbirths for this six-year period was 22,874. These figures are sourced from UK-wide data provided by Statista, which aggregates Office for National Statistics records.

In 2020, the UK recorded 2,638 stillbirths, with England and Wales seeing 2,371 stillbirths (a rate of 3.8 per 1,000 total births, a record low at the time).

In 2021, the UK total rose to 2,866 stillbirths. In England and Wales, there were 2,597 stillbirths, with the rate increasing to 4.1 per 1,000 total births.

In 2022, the UK total was 2,866 (Note: Statista data lists 2,866 for 2021; specific 2022 UK total not explicitly listed in Statista table, but ONS England/Wales data shows a decrease). In England and Wales, there were 2,433 stillbirths, with the rate decreasing slightly to 4.0 per 1,000 total births.

Key trends for England and Wales:

2020 : 2,371 stillbirths; rate 3.8 per 1,000.

2021 : 2,597 stillbirths; rate 4.1 per 1,000.

2022: 2,433 stillbirths; rate 4.0 per 1,000.

The stillbirth rate in Wales remained stable at 4.4 per 1,000 total births from 2020 through 2022. In England, the rate decreased from 4.1 in 2021 to 3.9 in 2022.

“the UK definition of stillbirth has not changed in the last ten years. The current legal definition, established by the Still-Birth (Definition) Act 1992, defines a stillbirth as a baby born dead after 24 completed weeks of pregnancy who did not show any signs of life.”

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