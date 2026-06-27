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jrhanek's avatar
jrhanek
1h

If people would eat what God gives us in Nature instead of eating man's garbage, so-called "food" they would be healthy. I am proof of that. Been doing it for years. At 72yo I have zero chronic conditions and zero ailments, and am the perfect weight for my height.

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Ollie's avatar
Ollie
2h

And with birth defects at an all time high (+1200%) is it any wonder...

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