Around 650 prisoners are being released today in the third wave of the UK government’s early release scheme. This phase involves inmates serving sentences between 882 days (about two years and five months) and 1,163 days (roughly three years and two months).

Since the scheme began on October 1, at least 1,350 offenders have been released in the previous two waves. The government plans to release a total of 5,000 prisoners over the next year to address severe prison overcrowding, with rapists and serious child sex offenders exempted from the policy.

Some background from Brave AI:

“As of November 2026, prisons in England and Wales are operating at approximately 98.3% to 98.9% capacity, leaving fewer than 1,000 spare cells across the estate.

The prison population stood at roughly 85,858 inmates in June 2026, significantly exceeding the Certified Normal Accommodation (CNA)—the decent standard of accommodation—of just over 82,000 places.

This results in 23.9% of prisoners being held in overcrowded accommodation, with 72% of prisons classified as overcrowded in the 2024–25 period.

Key metrics include:

Operational Capacity : The estate’s maximum usable capacity is approximately 89,120 , meaning the system has only a 1.1% buffer before full saturation.

Most Overcrowded Facilities : HMP Wandsworth and HMP Leeds are among the most severely overcrowded, with some holding up to 80% more people than designed.

Trends: The population has nearly doubled in the last 30 years, and projections indicate it will continue to rise by approximately 2,000–3,000 people annually without demand-reduction measures.

Keep that 1,000 spare cells in mind.

Now the early release numbers since Labour came into power.

“Since the emergency early release scheme was launched in September 2024, approximately 70,066 prisoners have been released in England and Wales as of March 2026.

Key details include:

Emergency Scheme (Sept 2024–June 2025): Under the initial emergency measure allowing release after 40% of a sentence, 38,042 inmates were freed.

Expanded Scheme (Post-2025): The subsequent Sentencing Act expansion, which allows release after one-third of a sentence, has accounted for the remaining releases, with a total of roughly 5,000 scheduled under this new phase.

Previous Government Scheme: Prior to this, the Conservative government released 13,325 prisoners early between October 2023 and September 2024.

Hmm. 70,000 prisoners released early since 2024. Ho’s that working out?.

“31.9% of convicted adult offenders released from 2024 onwards reoffended, representing a record high recidivism rate in the UK. This figure, released by the Ministry of Justice in late 2026, marks a significant increase from 29.2% in the previous year.

Key details regarding early release recidivism:

Early Release Scheme: The high rate is linked to a controversial policy that allowed approximately 70,000 prisoners to leave custody after serving only 40% of their sentences (or less for lower-level offenders), rather than the standard half-way point.

Volume of Offences: These reoffenders committed more than 127,000 additional crimes , averaging 21.2 offences per person for those released between June and September 2024.

Recall Rates: The crisis is compounded by high recall rates; between January and March 2026, more offenders were recalled to prison for license breaches (13,193) than were newly released (12,977).

Short Sentence Impact: For prisoners serving sentences under 12 months, the proven reoffending rate remains extremely high at approximately 56% to 58%, regardless of early release status.

Another successful policy- much like halting the illegal immigrants entering the UK via small boats or trucks:

“Between July 2024 and February 2026, the UK government removed or deported approximately 60,000 illegal migrants and foreign criminals, which was the largest enforcement figure in over a decade. In terms of new arrivals, there were roughly 84,000 detected unauthorised arrivals in the year ending June 2025 and 38,086 in the year ending June 2026, totaling approximately 122,000 new detected illegal entrants during this period.

Returns (Removals): ~60,000 people removed/deported between July 2024 and February 2026.

New Arrivals (YE June 2025): ~46,000–49,341 detected unauthorised arrivals.

New Arrivals (YE June 2026): 38,086 detected unauthorised arrivals.

Small Boat Dominance: Small boats accounted for roughly 88–90% of all detected unauthorised arrivals in both periods.

Undocumented Population: There is no official estimate for the total number of illegal immigrants currently in the UK, though academic estimates range from 600,000 to 900,000.

Hmm… so 70,000 prisoners let out early and around the same number of illegal immigrants arrived.

Yikes at that estimate of 900,000 illegal immigrants currently in the UK!!!

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