From Brave AI:

“Boots has been sold for £6.7 billion ($8.9 billion) to the Weston family of Canada, marking a significant return to the UK high street for the billionaire dynasty behind Primark and Loblaws.

The deal, announced on October 7, 2026, involves Wittington Investments, the Weston family’s holding company, acquiring the retailer from private equity firm Sycamore Partners and the Pessina family.

The transaction covers Boots’ retail operations in the UK and Ireland (including its 1,800 stores), Boots Opticians, the No7 Beauty Company, and franchise businesses in Thailand.

Galen Weston will serve as chairman of the company, with the deal expected to complete in the first quarter of 2027 in partnership with Fairfax Financial Holdings.

Sycamore Partners and Stefano Pessina will retain ownership of Boots’ other global assets, including Farmacias Benavides in Mexico and Alliance Healthcare Deutschland in Germany

Boots is the latest in along line of takeovers of leading British companies bought by foreign interests in the last 5 years.

From Brave AI:

“In the last five years (2021–2026), a significant wave of foreign takeovers has accelerated, with £145 billion worth of deals agreed in 2024–2025 alone, representing a 21% increase in foreign acquisitions.

Major Recent Foreign Takeovers (2021–2026)

Beazley : The UK insurer was acquired by US-based Prologis (via a separate mega-deal context) or directly by foreign buyers in a £8 billion deal confirmed in early 2026.

UK Power Networks : Acquired by French utility Engie for £10.5 billion in 2026.

Schroders : The 222-year-old British asset manager announced a £9.9 billion sale to US rival Nuveen in February 2026, ending its London Stock Market listing.

Deliveroo : The UK food delivery giant was taken over by US company DoorDash in the final quarter of 2025.

Darktrace : The cybersecurity firm was acquired by US private equity firm Thoma Bravo for £4.3 billion in 2024/2025.

Britvic : The squash maker was sold to Danish brewer Carlsberg for £3.3 billion in 2024.

Intertek : The testing and inspection firm was sold to Swedish buyout firm EQT for £10.6 billion in 2024/2025.

Segro : The property company was acquired by US-based Prologis for £13.5 billion in 2024/2025.

Currys : The electronics retailer faced takeover bids from foreign suitors in 2024.

Direct Line : The insurer was taken over by rival Aviva (British) but previously rejected an offer from Belgian rival Ageas .

G4S : The security firm was sold to US company Allied Universal for £3.8 billion in 2021.

RSA Insurance : Sold to Canadian Intact Financial and Scandinavian Tryg for £7.2 billion in 2021.

Morrisons: The supermarket group was sold to US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for £7 billion in 2021.

Key Trends

Valuation Gap : Buyers are targeting UK firms due to bargain basement valuations on the London Stock Exchange.

Sector Concentration : Significant activity in insurance, utilities, cybersecurity, and retail .

Listing Exits: Some firms, like Schroders and Indivior, have moved listings to foreign exchanges (New York/Frankfurt) to avoid domestic takeover pressure

Makes you wonder how foreign companies can generate returns on investments whereas British owners can’t?!?

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