Romania in shock after far-right candidate wins first round of presidential election

“A far-right and little-known NATO critic has won the first round of Romania's presidential election after polls predicted he would win less than 10% of the vote.”

What share of the vote did he get?

“Calin Georgescu, an independent candidate, won with a 22.95% share, seeing off the incumbent prime minister Marcel Ciolacu of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), who had been the clear favourite to win the first round.”

Maybe the “Social Democrat” candidate came second?

“Mr Georgescu, 62, will face off against reformist Elena Lasconi of the centre-right Save Romania Union in a run-off on 8 December. She won 19.17% of the vote.”

Not even second! Romania for the Romanians! I confess I know slightly less than nothing about Romanian politics!

The great awakening that rejects big socialist government is a worldwide phenomenon – well, except in the UK, Canada and Australia, right?

Onwards!!!

