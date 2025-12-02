Around 6 years ago, between 2019 and 2023, at the height of the “Thunberg iceberg,” Gloucester City launched its attack on co2 and the weather – here is an extract of its plans from here:

Https://www.uk100.org/projects/knowledgehub/gloucesters-plan-cut-commuting-emissions

“Gloucester City Council’s new Green Travel Plan aims to provide a route map for reducing surface transport emissions and improving air quality.

It does this through 15 recommendations, including to explore segregated cycling infrastructure and to embed the council’s agile working policy.

The project team ran a staff survey to inform the plan, which gave the council its first accurate read of officer commuting emissions.

Not only did this bolster the recommendations, but it also moves the council’s climate work in a more focused and hard data-driven direction.

Council workers on push bikes!

“The problem

Gloucester City Council declared a climate emergency in July 2019, committing to:

Net Zero across its own operations by 2030

carbon neutrality within the broader district by 2045

We brought forward the latter of these commitments from 2050 to 2045 with the approval of the full council in September 2021.

Emissions in the UK from surface transport are among the highest of any sector. In 2019, they were 22% of total UK emissions, according to the Climate Change Committee (CCC). We are strongly guided by the ‘balanced decarbonisation pathway’ of the CCC’s Sixth Carbon Budget and to go further wherever possible. That is why we have set the ambitious goal of Net Zero corporate emissions by 2030.

This means that by 2030, we are required, as a minimum, to achieve:

about a 17% reduction in miles that officers commute by car against pre-pandemic levels

fully electrified, or zero-tailpipe emission, motor vehicles driven by all officers who continue to commute by car

Net Zero by 2030! From here: Council seeks up to £17.5m Government bailout to avert financial collapse “Gloucester City Council is scrambling for a Government bailout loan of up to £17.5m to stave off effective bankruptcy. “Cabinet is set to greenlight submitting an exceptional financial support application at next week’s meeting, seeking between £12.5m and £17.5m from ministers to dodge issuing a section 114 notice.” “While councils can’t technically declare bankruptcy, they can trigger a section 114 notice, which would halt all new spending commitments. How can a council get I such a predicament? From Brave AI: “This financial shortfall stems from a combination of factors, including unrealistic revenue targets, delays in the completion of The Forum development, increased borrowing interest, lower-than-expected rental income from commercial properties, and significantly higher IT costs. The council has also discovered a £1.5 million “black hole” in its finances, with the full extent only becoming clear after recent audits of previously unaudited accounts. “The original 2025/26 budget was intended to fund major regeneration projects, including £14 million for the completion of The Forum, £12 million for the Greyfriars Quarter, and £8 million for energy efficiency measures. “ “The council’s financial challenges are compounded by a projected overspend of £4.3 million for the 2024/25 financial year, which has now been confirmed. The council’s original money plan, which assumed an annual council tax increase of 2.99% up to 2030, is now under severe strain, with the projected general fund balance for 2026/27 expected to be significantly lower than previously forecast. You will not be surprised by the bureaucracy supporting net zero “initiatives that pave the way to financial collapse. “Gloucester City Council’s net zero plans are supported by a range of funding sources. A significant source is the Salix funding scheme, which provided a grant of £537,000 for a renewable energy project at a key sports centre, enabling cost savings of approximately £35,000 per year and a reduction of 69 tonnes of CO2 emissions. Spend hard cash of £537,00 for “maybe, baby” savings of £35,000 a year! “ The council has also secured £3.629 million from the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Fund to roll out over 1,000 electric vehicle charge points across Gloucestershire. “Additionally, Gloucester City Council received £486,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) for its third allocation, supporting growth and investment initiatives, including a new master plan for development and an Employment Skills Programme. “ The council has also accessed funding through the South West Net Zero Hub for the Local Area Energy Plan, with further funding provided by Gloucester City Council itself. “ Other sources include the District Air Quality Grant, which allows district councils to bid for funding on air quality matters, and the Councillor’s Community Fund, which allocates £750 per councillor for local community projects.” There is no reason to pick on Gloucester City – Labour councils thought the UK habitually tread a financial tightrope. From Brave AI: “Since 2018, a total of 19 English councils have issued a Section 114 notice, which signifies a formal declaration of financial distress and effectively means they cannot commit to new spending. This includes six councils—Birmingham, Nottingham, Woking, Croydon, Thurrock, and others—that have declared effective bankruptcy. “ The number of councils facing financial instability has been rising, with 14 councils projected to go bust in the next 12 months in one survey, and 127 potentially at risk within five years. “ The financial strain is widespread, with 40% of councils at risk of financial failure over the next five years according to Grant Thornton’s analysis. Nearly one in ten councils is expected to go bust in the next year . These figures highlight a significant increase in financial distress among UK councils over the past decade. The reason for the stress in council budgets? - Councils overpay and “over- pension” – their directors and senior staff who go on to fund whacky net zero projects. Council Staff salaries should be capped at around £70,000 and certainly should not be permitted to reach 6 figures in excess of £100,000. Councillors get far less than staff. Local authority staff salaries and “net zero” policies in the UK are part of a global scandal resulting in inflated local taxes.

Onwards!!!

