“On 25 July 2024, the Directive on corporate sustainability due diligence (Directive 2024/1760) entered into force. The aim of this Directive is to foster sustainable and responsible corporate behaviour in companies’ operations and across their global value chains. The new rules will ensure that companies in scope identify and address adverse human rights and environmental impacts of their actions inside and outside Europe.

Note the term “global value chains”. This means from raw material (metal ore, crops or fossil fuel source etc) all the way through refining and other processing steps that constitute “work in progress” through to the finished product – FROM ALL SOURCES ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD.”

Combined with Trump tariffs, the business world just got really complex. I suggest US companies just stop trading with the EU until the EU comes to its senses or fully collapses - whichever comes first!

The Heartland Institute has refreshed its thinking in another article here:

EU rewrites every trade deal it has with the entire world via its new compliance directive

“April 4, 2025

The EU attempts to control the world economy -- again

By Chris Talgo

Most Americans probably assume that the European Union is a benign organization that merely advocates for the broad interests of its member countries. Although this may have been the case in the decades after the birth of the EU following the end of World War II, it certainly is not the case today.

Today, the EU is a 27-member bloc with a collective GDP of $18.6 trillion, which aims to update the global economic order by inflicting its radical leftist agenda upon the United States and countries throughout the world. This is not speculation -- it is already happening.

Unbeknownst to nearly all Americans, the EU recently passed one of the most far-reaching laws in modern history: the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD).

In short, the CSDDD seeks to impose European Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards upon nearly all businesses and entities involved within the vast EU economic universe. The sheer breadth of American businesses, both large and small, that will be forced to operate under the rules of the CSDDD, means that the United States would basically become economically subservient to Europe.

Jack McPherrin and Justin Haskins, who wrote the definitive policy study on ESG and helped foster the defeat of ESG in the United States, understand the implications of the CSDDD better than anyone. They recently released an analysis of the CSDDD, aptly titled, “The European Union’s Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive Is a Direct Threat to U.S. Sovereignty, Free Markets, and Individual Liberty.”

According to McPherrin and Haskins, “EU policymakers deliberately designed the CSDDD to change business practices around the world, rather than only within the jurisdiction of EU member states.”

They also note that the CSDDD will increase prices and compel U.S. corporations to engage in various climate change edicts, including their absurd fantasy to end all use of fossil fuels.

The CSDDD is so Orwellian that it might seem like political parody. To some degree, we’ve become numb to these audacious power grabs from the likes of the United Nations, the World Health Organization, or the World Economic Forum.

By mandating vaccines, telling us to eat bugs, nagging us to stop using fossil fuels, and wanting to micromanage every aspect of our lives, the globalists have lost credibility. They have become buffoons, subject to mockery and ridicule, which they rightfully deserve. But it would be a mistake to underestimate them. Perhaps they’ve learned from their recent follies and will rebrand their future schemes in a more persuasive manner.

We’re lucky that President Donald Trump, leader of the free world, is skeptical of globalism and is unafraid to confront the EU when he believes U.S. interests are under threat. In fact, Trump is already battling the EU over their tariff and trade policies. Most importantly, it appears that high-level Trump administration officials are aware of the CSDDD and reject its implementation.

On the bright side, this isn’t likely to happen anytime soon. Fortunately, the European Union bureaucracy moves at a glacial pace. So far, the EU has passed the CSDDD. Next, it must be transposed into law by the member states. Most likely, this will take time.

Of course, it would be unwise for the United States to sit idly and wait for nations like Germany and France to craft their specific CSDDD national laws.

Instead, the United States should issue a simple message to the EU asserting that America completely opposes all aspects of the authoritarian CSDDD.

The United States was born only after seeking independence from European tyranny. During our short history, we’ve saved Europe from tyrannizing the world twice. As America prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, we will continue to defend freedom and fight tyranny.

Chris Talgo (ctalgo@heartland.org) is editorial director at The Heartland Institute.”

Those EU politicians and bureaucrats are seriously deranged!

Note that the UK follows all EU directives and will soon pass this into law! Probably NZ, Canada and Australia as well.

Onwards!!!