From here:

Rockville City Council Backs Lowering Voting Age To 16 For Municipal Elections | Rockville, MD Patch

“The voting change will take effect Jan. 5, 2027, unless a petition for a referendum is filed under Maryland law. Without the challenge, eligible teens will be able to participate as soon as next year’s city elections.”

From Brave AI:

“The median age in Rockville, MD is 39.6 years, with a population of approximately 67,671 residents as of 2024. The age distribution is characterized by a significant working-age population and a growing senior demographic.

Key Age Breakdowns:

Under 18: Approximately 20.2% to 20.4% of the population.

Working Age (18-64): This group constitutes the majority, ranging from 61.7% to 72.5% depending on the specific cohort definition.

65 and Over: This demographic makes up 17.9% to 18.8% of the population, showing steady growth over the last decade.

The largest single age group is 35 to 39 years, with a population of roughly 5,389 residents. The population is slightly more female, with women outnumbering men, particularly in the older age brackets (85+).

So, an expansion of around 25% in eligible voters.

“Once in effect, the voting change will list Rockville among more than a dozen cities in Maryland to adopt such a measure.

In 2013, Takoma Park became the first city in the nation to lower the voting age for municipal elections to 16.

Other cities as per Brave AI:

“As of November 2026, 12 U.S. jurisdictions have implemented a voting age of 16 for local elections, with 8 located in Maryland.

Implemented Jurisdictions

Maryland : Takoma Park , Hyattsville , Greenbelt , Riverdale Park , Mount Rainier , Chevy Chase , Cheverly , and Somerset .

California : Oakland and Berkeley (limited to school board elections only).

Vermont : Brattleboro (all municipal elections).

New Jersey: Newark (limited to school board elections).

Approved but Not Yet Implemented

Maryland : College Park (approved September 2025).

California: Albany (approved November 2024).

Recent Developments

Rockville, Maryland voted in November 2026 to lower its voting age to 16, with the change scheduled to take effect in 2027 .

Washington, D.C. adopted a voting age of 16 for local elections in 2023, making it the largest U.S. jurisdiction to do so.

No U.S. state currently permits voting at 16 for federal or state-wide elections.

I can’t wait for the youth vote to influence council policy! Maybe they will vote for a maximum age for standing for election – say 22 or so, sounds about right!

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

If you prefer not to subscribe and like the article You can also ‘donate’ via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Here https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan