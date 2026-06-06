From here:

Antares’ Mark-0 becomes first advanced reactor to reach criticality

“Historic nuclear first: Mark-0 is the first privately developed advanced reactor to reach criticality under the DOE’s pilot programme, ahead of the July 4, 2026 deadline.

Why it matters: The milestone could pave the way for microreactors to power military bases, space missions, and remote communities after further testing and licensing.

Next steps ahead: Antares aims for electricity production in 2027 and initial deployments by 2028, with the Mark-0 serving as a model for future advanced reactor projects.

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Wtf is an advanced nuclear reactor?

From Brave AI:

“An advanced nuclear reactor is a nuclear fission or fusion reactor that offers significant improvements over commercial reactors operating as of 2020, such as enhanced safety, lower waste, or higher efficiency. Under the U.S. Energy Act of 2020, these reactors must include improvements like additional inherent safety features, increased thermal efficiency, lower waste yields, or the ability to integrate into non-electric applications like industrial heat.

These reactors are broadly categorized into Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), which produce up to 300 MW(e) and are factory-built, and microreactors, which are even smaller and transportable. They often utilize non-light water coolants (such as molten salt, liquid metal, or gas) or innovative designs to achieve passive safety systems that require no operator intervention or external power to shut down safely.

“Here’s how Brave AI describes the Antares 0

“Antares’ Mark-0 reactor generates zero power and produces no measurable thermal output or electricity.

It is a zero-power demonstration unit specifically designed to validate reactor physics, neutronics models, and safety systems rather than generate energy.

The milestone achieved in June 2026 was zero-power criticality, meaning the nuclear chain reaction became self-sustaining without any energy production.

Antares plans to deploy its first electricity-producing prototype, the Mark-1, in 2027, which will utilize a nitrogen-closed Brayton cycle for power conversion.

Onwards!

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