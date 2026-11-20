Live quote from Yahoo.com.uk here:

Anthropic, PBC (ANT) stock price, news, quote and history - Yahoo Finance

Anthropic, PBC (ANT)

Prior close 97.17+14.17(+17.07%)

Now in the pre-market 87.40 down 9.77

Pre-market: 7:18:27 GMT-5

ANT is newly listed on Nasdaq effective Nov. 19,

Zero Hedge has a detailed discussion here:

“A Different Retail From The One That Showed Up For SpaceX”: Anthropic Sets A Day-One Retail Trading Record... And Nearly Half Of It Was Selling | ZeroHedge

“So maybe retail comes back on Friday with fresh buy tokens and Vanda’s $200 million first week materializes.

More likely, in our view, day one was the high-water mark: the leveraged crowd already has its exposure on Hyperliquid, the pros are sitting at five-year lows in net leverage and in no hurry to add, and roughly $12 billion of $83 stock is sitting in retail brokerage accounts with a 17% gain and a selling window that only gets wider from here.

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