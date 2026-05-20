Anthropic sounds the alarm on the world’s critical software “The fallout — for economies, public safety and national security — could be severe.”
Software AND data insecurity to the fore!
From here:
Anthropic to present exposed Mythos flaws to global watchdog – claims critical vulnerabilities found ‘in every major operating system and web browser’ | TechRadar
“Anthropic to present exposed Mythos flaws to global watchdog – claims critical vulnerabilities found ‘in every major operating system and web browser’
For example:
“Anthropic has provided Mythos to around 40 companies to enable them to secure their software against critical vulnerabilities.
Of note: “Many more companies have requested access and briefings on Mythos’ capabilities, but a Trump administration request has prevented Anthropic from distributing the software further.
Mozilla found and patched 423 Firefox security bugs in a single month after harnessing Mythos onto the web browser, including some that had been prevalent in the code for over 15 years.
“Anthropic is due to present a briefing to the Financial Stability Board (FSB) on the vulnerabilities and flaws the Mythos AI model has exposed “in every major operating system and web browser.” The FSB is a global watchdog which works with finance ministry officials, central bankers and securities regulators across the G20.”
“
Onwards!
Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.
You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: