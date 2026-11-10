From Brave AI:

“Anthropic’s IPO is expected to become the largest ever by total capital raised, potentially surpassing the record set by SpaceX earlier this year.

Capital Raised : Anthropic aims to raise up to $64.4 billion through the primary offering, with an additional $26 billion secured via a private placement from cornerstone investors like Google, Nvidia, and Microsoft, totaling up to $90.4 billion in new capital. This exceeds the approximately $85–86 billion raised by SpaceX in June.

Valuation : The IPO sets a share price range of $70 to $78 , implying a fully diluted valuation of $1.26 trillion to $1.41 trillion . This is lower than the initial $2 trillion target floated by bankers but remains higher than SpaceX’s valuation at its debut.

Market Impact: If successful, Anthropic will be the first dedicated AI model developer to go public, marking a historic moment for the sector despite its current lack of profitability.

Hmm.. initial thought so a 42 trillion market value- now down to 1-1.4 trillion- a downgrade in theoretical market value of the odd 40-50% = a trillion bucks from 2 trillion projected initially.

All smoke and mirrors, notice the funding comes from it customer as discssed here:

Anthropic Launches $100 Billion IPO Worth $1.4 Trillion... Or $1.0 Trillion, Depending On Who’s Counting | ZeroHedge

“After five weeks in which the “fair value” of the biggest IPO ever slid from $2 trillion to $1.5 trillion and then to $1.2 trillion, Anthropic this morning filed an amended S-1 and kicked off its roadshow: 825 million shares at $70 to $78 each, ticker ANT, pricing next Wednesday night and trading on Thursday, Nov. 19. “

“ At the top of the range that is a $64.4 billion IPO, and with a concurrent $26 billion private placement from the company’s biggest suppliers AMD, Broadcom, Google, Micron, Microsoft, Nvidia and Taiwan Semi (yes, more circular financings, don’t ask), the total comes to $90.4 billion, more than SpaceX’s $86.2 billion even after Elon’s greenshoe.

Throw in the Anthropic greenshoe, which will certainly be exercised, and the total capital raise will be north of $100 billion.”

That vendor financing?

“Vendor Financing, IPO Edition

Then there is the $26 billion private placement, which goes off at the IPO price. The buyers, per the filing (share counts assume the $74 midpoint):

Investor Amount What it sells Anthropic

Google $10.0BN Cloud, TPUs

Nvidia $10.0BN GPUs

AMD $2.5BN GPUs

Broadcom $1.0BN Custom chips

Micron $1.0BN Memory

Microsoft $1.0BN Cloud

TSMC $0.5BN Makes the chips for all of the above

Total $26.0BN

“A GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) is a general-purpose parallel processor originally designed for rendering graphics that has become the standard for diverse AI workloads due to its flexibility and broad software ecosystem.

A TPU (Tensor Processing Unit) is a specialized application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) developed by Google, designed exclusively to accelerate the matrix and tensor operations fundamental to neural networks.

Yah OK!!!

lots more detail in the ZH article for those interested in the nitty gritty.

Every body is praying that this doesn’t represent the peak of the AI ‘boom’ and that the IPO and AI, in general, doesn’t follow the same path as the bursting of the ‘internet bubble’ all those years ago.

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