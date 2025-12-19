From here:

Covid denier jailed for more than three years for calling for pandemic uprising

“The defendant, of Croydon, south London, was arrested at his home in September 2021, where a stun gun disguised as a torch, two crossbows with bolts, a large knife, air guns and drones were found and seized by police.

Martin admitted having a stun gun and was found guilty of encouraging terrorism following an Old Bailey trial, but was cleared of having weapons “for the purposes of terrorism” in relation to the collection of blades, crossbows and arrows.

Martin’s trial heard he was vehemently against the measures brought in by the government in response to the pandemic, including lockdown and the vaccine rollout.

And rather than restricting himself to lawful protest, the defendant repeatedly referred to violence, criminal damage and disruption of electrical communication systems.”

In one post, Martin, using the handle Perpetual Truth, wrote: “The simple fact is there is no pandemic, never has been.

“The main goal was to genocide all they can and enslave the survivors and make the children sterile with poison.

“That has been their target for decades… total control of humanity and absolute enslavement.”

He claimed Covid was “the biggest hoax perpetuated on humanity on a global scale”, with “fake vaccine jabs”, “actors” and “paid off people”.

He linked Covid jabs with the rollout of 5G mobile phone technology, claiming: “Vaccine is a poison designed to kill you off over a short period.”

He wrote that 5G “will be a trigger” and the second dose of the vaccine would be the “kill shot”.

Martin also called for attacks on 5G and CCTV, saying: “If small groups hit main shit all over the country they be running around like flies.”

In another post, he stated: “Target their shit: council offices, police station, road works. Take down rail as well as they cannot get their drones to work.”

He went on: “Freedom fighters are classed as terrorists. Wake up.”