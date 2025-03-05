Anyone order a pizza? Kerry’s replacement as climate tsar (and Clinton campaign manager) - Podesta - ran a $375 billion climate slush fund
From here:
Exclusive | John Podesta $375B EPA slush fund gave billions to newly-formed charities
After landing off with reports of various $2 billion schemes into shell companies that have little to no IRS filings (“throwing gold bars ff the Titanic”, the NY Post article alleges this:
“John Podesta and his merry band of fraudsters dole out $375 Billion in EPA funds for these no show scams, in round numbers that's slightly more than 1/3 of a Trillion Dollars!
1/3 of a Trillion Dollars like you or I spend a $20 bill.
It is absolutely a criminal enterprise and this is just Podesta - how many more Podesta type slush funds are in this government? 5 more and there is NO DEFICIT!
Here's 3 to consider - the Education dept, DOD, and the largest slush fund scam Medicaid.
The footsteps are getting closer every day to exposing the swamp and those who yell and object the loudest are the criminals....”
Food for thought!
John Podesta was Hillary Clinton’s manager in the 2016 POTUS campaign. Remember these headlines?
“Podesta's emails, once released by WikiLeaks, shed light on the inner workings of the Clinton campaign, suggested that CNN commentator Donna Brazile had shared audience questions with the Clinton campaign in advance of town hall meetings, and contained excerpts from Hillary Clinton's speeches to Wall Street firms. Proponents of the Pizzagate conspiracy theory falsely claimed the emails contained coded messages which supported their conspiracy theory.”
Pizzagate conspiracy theory - Wikipedia
“In March 2016, the personal email account of John Podesta, Hillary Clinton's campaign chair, was hacked in a spear phishing attack. WikiLeaks published his emails in November 2016. Proponents of the Pizzagate conspiracy theory falsely claimed the emails contained coded messages that connected several high-ranking Democratic Party officials and U.S. restaurants with an alleged human trafficking and child sex ring. One of the establishments allegedly involved was the Comet Ping Pong pizzeria in Washington, D.C.”
The DoD and Medicaid are the big ones - DoEd will be big, in relation to its budget, but the other two are going to be huge and even a small percentage (say 10%) will represent a few hundred billions of corruption that leads straight to the Democratic Party swamp of “ne’er do wells”.
I can only read this as GOP propaganda as we can also read from the Democrats. Both Parties play the same game using the same marketing propaganda. The biggest point for me is hearing how they both sound the same with the same belittling attacks. Given the total corporatist model that controls this government both Parties need serious cynicism when they speak as real information is too often not provided the public. What we do know is that the government oversight agencies are always underfunded and get their hands tied when they want to do a real investigation. We, the public, need to focus on whistleblowers who get handed heavy repressive treatment as they are often the only source of real information. Julian Assange was one such hero for the public and we know how the US government went after him literally trying to destroy him, his sanity and health with even the CIA plotting assassination attempts on him. Trump was instrumental in this brutal repressive attack on free speech as was Biden. Obama avoided charging Assange as he actually had a solid foundation in the Constitution and issues around Freedom of Speech so refused making such legal charges, not that he didnt support them.
I have to assume there is always some nugget of truth in accusations but so much more is distortion for propaganda as well as self-aggrandizement that is undeserved.