Exclusive | John Podesta $375B EPA slush fund gave billions to newly-formed charities

After landing off with reports of various $2 billion schemes into shell companies that have little to no IRS filings (“throwing gold bars ff the Titanic”, the NY Post article alleges this:

“John Podesta and his merry band of fraudsters dole out $375 Billion in EPA funds for these no show scams, in round numbers that's slightly more than 1/3 of a Trillion Dollars!

1/3 of a Trillion Dollars like you or I spend a $20 bill.

It is absolutely a criminal enterprise and this is just Podesta - how many more Podesta type slush funds are in this government? 5 more and there is NO DEFICIT!

Here's 3 to consider - the Education dept, DOD, and the largest slush fund scam Medicaid.

The footsteps are getting closer every day to exposing the swamp and those who yell and object the loudest are the criminals....”

John Podesta was Hillary Clinton’s manager in the 2016 POTUS campaign. Remember these headlines?

Podesta emails - Wikipedia

“Podesta's emails, once released by WikiLeaks, shed light on the inner workings of the Clinton campaign, suggested that CNN commentator Donna Brazile had shared audience questions with the Clinton campaign in advance of town hall meetings, and contained excerpts from Hillary Clinton's speeches to Wall Street firms. Proponents of the Pizzagate conspiracy theory falsely claimed the emails contained coded messages which supported their conspiracy theory.”

Pizzagate conspiracy theory - Wikipedia

“In March 2016, the personal email account of John Podesta, Hillary Clinton's campaign chair, was hacked in a spear phishing attack. WikiLeaks published his emails in November 2016. Proponents of the Pizzagate conspiracy theory falsely claimed the emails contained coded messages that connected several high-ranking Democratic Party officials and U.S. restaurants with an alleged human trafficking and child sex ring. One of the establishments allegedly involved was the Comet Ping Pong pizzeria in Washington, D.C.”

The DoD and Medicaid are the big ones - DoEd will be big, in relation to its budget, but the other two are going to be huge and even a small percentage (say 10%) will represent a few hundred billions of corruption that leads straight to the Democratic Party swamp of “ne’er do wells”.

