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The Do Not Comply Guy's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy
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They're trying to shake you out of your BTC and into the ETF, blackrock type products. The traditional financial products where you don't own anything. Don't fall for it. Own more BTC in self-custody this week than you did last...it remains a strong hedge against the impending financial collapse and reset. Yes, the value will swing wildly, so only invest what you can afford to "lose" (you don't lose anything if you don't sell) and be prepared to ride it out.

The way I see it is a man who holds a portion of his savings in physical gold, in productive land, in tools and stored food and skills, in shares of small businesses run by people he trusts, with community AND with Bitcoin held in his own custody -- he has placed a portion of his estate beyond the reach of the financial industrial complex and their printer.

Bitcoin is the modern instrument and the one that the financial apparatus is, despite enormous and ongoing efforts, unable to capture entirely. The apparatus has tried. It has not succeeded in the way you attest. This is what my research has uncovered.

The fact is, the largest American banks now run Bitcoin exchange-traded funds that centralize custody in Wall Street vaults, and the corporate treasury vehicles that have accumulated several million coins on borrowed money are, at the limit, doing the asset managers’ work for them. This is how the financial complex is attempting to take control of as much BTC as possible, and to steer people away from holding their own in self-custody.

But the protocol itself remains in the hands of the global community of node operators, miners, and individual holders, and so long as that community holds, the apparatus cannot complete the enclosure.

To run a node, to hold one’s coins in self-custody, to setup jurisdictional arbitrage where possible and to REFUSE to mortgage them back to the lender is, at this hour of the world, a small but real act of civic resistance. It is also a hedge.

The traditional "hard asset" and BTC approaches are not in conflict. At this time and from where I sit, I think having some BTC is a smart and quite frankly, prudent plan.

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