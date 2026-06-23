From here:

BTC.CM=: 62,287.99 -2,045.09 (-3.18%)

Bitcoin’s price drop is forcing investors to revisit why they own it

“Bitcoin has lost nearly half its value since reaching a record high above $123,000 in July 2025. After years of bitcoin rewarding those who held through periods of volatility, the selloff is just the latest test of investors’ mettle.

But bitcoin’s recent decline doesn’t appear to reflect a fundamental change in the investment, says Daniel Sotiroff, associate director of ETF and Passive Strategies Research at Morningstar.

“I think a lot of this is crypto being crypto,” he says.

Bitcoin’s selloff comes amid weakness across a range of assets, as investors reassess risk and where to put their money. The Nasdaq Composite and gold have both pulled back from recent highs, falling roughly 4% and 8%, respectively. As of Friday, bitcoin traded around $63,900.

The recent decline likely reflects several factors, Sotiroff says, including investors taking profits after bitcoin’s run to record highs. Expectations that interest rates could remain higher for longer may also be making investors more cautious about riskier assets, including bitcoin, he says. Other investors may be shifting money into different high-upside opportunities, including artificial intelligence-related investments.

While previous bitcoin selloffs were often followed by large rebounds in price, the latest decline may prompt some investors to revisit why they own bitcoin in the first place,

North Sea crypto bubble anyone?

Just saying 😊

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