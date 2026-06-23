Anyone that bought BTC anytime over the last year likely sitting on losses of over 30%
What goes up must come down, must go up?
From here:
BTC.CM=: 62,287.99 -2,045.09 (-3.18%)
Bitcoin’s price drop is forcing investors to revisit why they own it
“Bitcoin has lost nearly half its value since reaching a record high above $123,000 in July 2025. After years of bitcoin rewarding those who held through periods of volatility, the selloff is just the latest test of investors’ mettle.
But bitcoin’s recent decline doesn’t appear to reflect a fundamental change in the investment, says Daniel Sotiroff, associate director of ETF and Passive Strategies Research at Morningstar.
“I think a lot of this is crypto being crypto,” he says.
Bitcoin’s selloff comes amid weakness across a range of assets, as investors reassess risk and where to put their money. The Nasdaq Composite and gold have both pulled back from recent highs, falling roughly 4% and 8%, respectively. As of Friday, bitcoin traded around $63,900.
The recent decline likely reflects several factors, Sotiroff says, including investors taking profits after bitcoin’s run to record highs. Expectations that interest rates could remain higher for longer may also be making investors more cautious about riskier assets, including bitcoin, he says. Other investors may be shifting money into different high-upside opportunities, including artificial intelligence-related investments.
While previous bitcoin selloffs were often followed by large rebounds in price, the latest decline may prompt some investors to revisit why they own bitcoin in the first place,
North Sea crypto bubble anyone?
Just saying 😊
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They're trying to shake you out of your BTC and into the ETF, blackrock type products. The traditional financial products where you don't own anything. Don't fall for it. Own more BTC in self-custody this week than you did last...it remains a strong hedge against the impending financial collapse and reset. Yes, the value will swing wildly, so only invest what you can afford to "lose" (you don't lose anything if you don't sell) and be prepared to ride it out.
The way I see it is a man who holds a portion of his savings in physical gold, in productive land, in tools and stored food and skills, in shares of small businesses run by people he trusts, with community AND with Bitcoin held in his own custody -- he has placed a portion of his estate beyond the reach of the financial industrial complex and their printer.
Bitcoin is the modern instrument and the one that the financial apparatus is, despite enormous and ongoing efforts, unable to capture entirely. The apparatus has tried. It has not succeeded in the way you attest. This is what my research has uncovered.
The fact is, the largest American banks now run Bitcoin exchange-traded funds that centralize custody in Wall Street vaults, and the corporate treasury vehicles that have accumulated several million coins on borrowed money are, at the limit, doing the asset managers’ work for them. This is how the financial complex is attempting to take control of as much BTC as possible, and to steer people away from holding their own in self-custody.
But the protocol itself remains in the hands of the global community of node operators, miners, and individual holders, and so long as that community holds, the apparatus cannot complete the enclosure.
To run a node, to hold one’s coins in self-custody, to setup jurisdictional arbitrage where possible and to REFUSE to mortgage them back to the lender is, at this hour of the world, a small but real act of civic resistance. It is also a hedge.
The traditional "hard asset" and BTC approaches are not in conflict. At this time and from where I sit, I think having some BTC is a smart and quite frankly, prudent plan.