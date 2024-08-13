From here:

Report claims US abortions on the rise since Dobbs, driven by telehealth services - TheCatholicSpirit.com

“According to the latest quarterly #WeCount report, the national monthly total of abortions of unborn children exceeded 100,000 in January 2024, the first time that threshold was observed in the report. The report has collected data since April 2022, two months prior to the Dobbs decision, which saw the Supreme Court overturn its jurisprudence holding abortion to be a constitutional right since Roe v. Wade (1973).”

More here:

US abortion numbers have risen slightly since Roe was overturned, study finds (msn.com)

“The number of women getting abortions in the U.S. actually went up in the first three months of 2024 compared with before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, a report released Wednesday found, reflecting the lengths that Democratic-controlled states went to expand access.”

“A major reason for the increase is that some Democratic-controlled states enacted laws to protect doctors who use telemedicine to see patients in places that have abortion bans, according to the quarterly #WeCount report for the Society of Family Planning, which supports abortion access.”

Internet abortions that circumvent State laws. Interesting. Doesn’t that make it a federal issue? Or does this not count as cross-State-border crime or a cross-State-border trade issue. I expect the telemedicine doctors are charging both for advice and for the chemicals required to terminate pregnancy.

SCOTUS requires that those seeking to ban abortion pills have “standing” before they will eve consider the merits of any case brought against the expanded use of abortion pills. (o applicability of the overturning of the Chevron “doctrine”?)

Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill - SCOTUSblog

“The Supreme Court on Thursday threw out a lawsuit seeking to roll back access to mifepristone, one of the two drugs used in medication abortions. In a unanimous decision, the court ruled that the doctors and medical groups challenging the expansion of access to the drug by the Food and Drug Administration in 2016 and 2021 lack a legal right to sue, known as standing. The justices did not reach the merits of the challenge – that is, they did not rule on whether the FDA acted properly in expanding access to mifepristone.”

Presumably that means a pregnant woman has to bring a case because she objects to being advised to take the abortion pill or is being denied access to it!

For context, from here:

What the data says about abortion in the U.S. | Pew Research Center

“The last year for which the CDC reported a yearly national total for abortions is 2021. It found there were 625,978 abortions in the District of Columbia and the 46 states with available data that year, up from 597,355 in those states and D.C. in 2020. The corresponding figure for 2019 was 607,720.”

It would be interesting to compile a table of annual miscarriages, abortion, still births ad live births for the US from 2015 to 2023. Hard to find data or b sure of its accuracy.

