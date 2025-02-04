From here:

DWP confirms 22 medical conditions eligible for £518 monthly payment | Express.co.uk

First. the conditions covered - which seem to overlap with a lot of vaxx harms:

According to data from the DWP, there are 22 categories of medical conditions that could potentially make you eligible for ESA. These include:

Certain infectious and parasitic diseases

Neoplasms

Diseases of the blood and blood forming organs and certain diseases involving the immune mechanism

Endocrine, nutritional, and metabolic diseases

Mental and behavioural disorders

Diseases of the nervous system

Diseases of the eye and adnexa

Diseases of the ear and mastoid process

Diseases of the circulatory system

Diseases of the respiratory system

Diseases of the digestive system

Diseases of the skin and subcutaneous system

Disease of the musculoskeletal system and connective tissue

Diseases of the genito-urinary system

Pregnancy, childbirth, and the puerperium

Certain conditions originating in the perinatal period

Congenital malformations, deformations, and chromosomal abnormalities

Symptoms, signs, and abnormal clinical and laboratory findings not elsewhere classified

Injury, poisoning, and certain other consequences of external causes

External causes of morbidity and mortality

Factors influencing health status and contact with health services

Unknown or claimants without diagnosis on the system.

Second, the benefits:

“The weekly rates are up to £84.80 if you’re in the work-related activity group, and up to £129.50 if you’re in the support group. ESA payments are distributed every two weeks. For example, if you're in the support group, this amounts to £518 per month.”

Now the narrative and “hoops” claimants have to leap through in order to claim:

“You can apply for this financial support if you are below state pension age, and have a disability or health condition that impacts your ability to work. As reported by WalesOnline, you can apply for "new-style" ESA if you are below state pension age, have a disability or health condition that impacts your ability to work, and have been employed or self-employed and paid enough National Insurance contributions typically over the past two to three years. It's important to note that new-style ESA cannot be claimed alongside jobseeker's allowance or statutory sick pay, but it can be claimed concurrently with universal credit. However, if you receive both benefits, your universal credit payment will be reduced by the amount you get for new-style ESA. You can submit your application for ESA online here or by calling 0800 055 6688. The following information will be required for the application. To apply, you'll need your National Insurance number, your bank or building society account number and sort code (you can use a friend or family member’s account if you do not have one), your doctor’s name, address, and telephone number. If you've been unable to work for more than seven consecutive days due to a disability or health condition, you'll also need a fit note (sometimes referred to as a ‘sick note’ or a ‘statement of fitness for work’). If you're working, details of your income will be required, along with the date your statutory sick pay (SSP) ends if you’re claiming it.”

That’s some of the hoops - there are also hoops around the intervening period while you are being assessed for eligibility “and to ensure medical apartheid):

“If there's potential for future employment, you'll be placed in the work-related activity group. Otherwise, you'll be assigned to the support group.” “The weekly rates are up to £84.80 if you’re in the work-related activity group, and up to £129.50 if you’re in the support group.”

There is no mention of “percentage of disability” - such as the minimum 60 per cent required to qualify as “C19 vaxx damaged”.

Makes you wonder whether all the DEI hires should be removed, and benefit workers employed as advocates for those manning the hot lies for benefits, rather than forcing the sick to struggle with all the forms, procedures and such!

Onwards!!!