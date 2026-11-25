UK household energy bills have increased by £800 since the Marxist Labour government assumed ‘office’ in 2024- they (Mad Ed Miliband) promised a £300 reduction because the UK would become the Saudi Arabia of wind.

Those most impacted are those that can least afford it. The elderly, the sick and the poor. They must choose not only between ‘heat or eat’, but also ‘heat or clean or eat’.

Make no mistake this increase in energy bills will kill people and consign hundreds of thousands – including children -into poverty – energy poverty.

All this as the flawed energy policy of this and past governments labour under the fake impression that there is a ‘climate crisis requiring a needless reduction in CO2 emissions (CO2 is plant food).

Co2 is an essential part of the process of photosynthesis which not only generates essential oxygen which, but, when combined with sunshine grows the crops, trees and plants that are essential for life.

Natural gas has not increased in price over the last decade and is abundant in the North Sea and via fracking. Instead there is a mad rush to create a duplicate energy system that relies on ‘green energy.

This duplication is necessary because for every KW generated by wind and solar a ‘stand by’ KW generated by fossil fuels must be ready to go - if the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine.

Double the cost for the same KW.

You would think that those towns and cities closest to the wind farms would at least get free energy rather than building a grid to transport the electricity to large heavily populated areas – then use the cost savings to fund extensions to the national grid, but no. Way too logical.

And for what benefit?

(100) Bjorn Lomborg reveals the UK’s ‘net zero’ ambitions will reduce UK GDP by £700 billion to reduce global temperatures by one third of a degree by 2050 – (probably closer to a trillion pounds)

Double O, triple O, eff all blank.

It’s not just households that are about to get hit with a 26% price increase- it’s hospitals, schools, railway stations, libraries and all other public buildings- all to be funded by the tax payer via borrowing to fund the higher energy bills.

Companies the length and breadth of the UK will be paying less in tax because the energy price hikes reduce any remaining profitability.

Combine this increase in energy costs with Rachel Reeves £65 billion hike in taxes and Angela Rayners increase in (minimum) wages and there is very little reason for UK or foreign companies to remain in business, let alone grow or invest.

Is there any good news? Well there is this:

Drax upgrades outlook as UK energy demand set to double by 2040

Drax supplies 6% of the UK’s total energy. It switched from burning coal to burning wood chips sourced from forests in the US and Canada (resulting in higher CO2 emissions) and hence is now ‘green’. What hypocrisy.

“Energy generation company Drax has raised its annual guidance as electricity demand is forecast to double by 2040.

The business, based in Selby, North Yorkshire, witnessed its shares surge 8% during Monday morning trade after announcing that robust energy system support and power generation performance since September were on track to deliver full-year results “significantly above” market expectations.

“Drax, which operates the UK’s largest power station in Yorkshire, is aiming for double-digit growth in underlying earnings and dividend payments from 2027 through to 2031, with a target for underlying earnings to reach £800m to £900m in 2029 and exceed £1bn by 2031.

The firm intends to distribute approximately £800m to shareholders via dividends between now and 2031.

Shareholders?

“Drax Group plc is a publicly traded company on the London Stock Exchange, with institutional investors holding approximately 91.4% of the shares. ⁠ The largest shareholder is Invesco Asset Management Ltd., which holds between 10.16% and 10.99% of the company depending on the reporting source. ⁠

Other major institutional shareholders include:

BlackRock, Inc. (approx. 5% - 9.53% )

Schroder Investment Management Ltd. (approx. ⁠ 5.01% - 5.58% )

The Vanguard Group, Inc. (approx. 4.16% - 5.93% )

Orbis Investment Management Ltd. (approx. ⁠ 3.69% - 4.98% )

The Allan & Gill Gray Foundation (approx. ⁠ 4.7% - 5.07% )

UBS Asset Management AG (approx. ⁠ 3.48% - 4.7% )

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (approx. 2.6% - 4.26%)

The remaining shares are held by the general public (approx. 7.12%) and other smaller institutional investors.

That’s alright then?!?

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

If you prefer not to subscribe and like the article You can also ‘donate’ via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Here https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan