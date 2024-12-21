More escalation in the Russia/Ukraine conflict.

After Russia struck Kiev – with each side claiming failure or success of missiles, Ukraine struck one Russian city that may have been staging Russian and North Korean troops on the way to a nearby battlefront and one seemingly random Russian city 1,000 kms inside Russia with only civilians present – using US made HIMARS missiles.

According to recent statements, this means that Russia considers the US to be at war with Russia – and by extension NATO as well.

Perhaps Russia’s next use of missiles and drones will be constrained to Ukraine territory, perhaps Russia and its ally Belarus, will attack US and NATO targets 1,000 kms or more inside Europe or the USA.

Perhaps this will encourage China to attack Taiwan, North Korea to attack South Korea and Iran to attack Israel.

It is an escalation with only Russia restraint standing in the way of a global conflict.

So much for “Peace on earth and goodwill to all men”.

Here is a link to a video with an update.

Putin Made A Shocking Statement🎯🔥Ukraine Attacks Kazan🪖KurakhovEND⚔️ Military Summary For 21.12.2024

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward (on “X” or another platform) this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan