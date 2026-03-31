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Sherry 1's avatar
Sherry 1
9h

It is astounding how many years this has been going on and how many female lives have been destroyed by this atrocity. U.K., Scotland, Ireland, Wales, France, Holland, Germany, Belgium and more have ignored this for years. Shame on those governments. Their migration strategy is a massive FAIL. I wonder how they will fix it?

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