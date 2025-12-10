From here:

(8) Libs of TikTok on X: “BREAKING: Florida AG sues WPATH, American Academy of Pediatrics, and The Endocrine Society for m*tilating kids in the name of “gender affirming care.” https://t.co/tim4QlDuG4” / X

“AG James Uthmeier files lawsuit against WPATH, AAP, and Endo Society.

Anyone would think that experimenting on children as young as 10 was unethical, immoral and unnecessary?

FROM Brave AI:

“The UK’s clinical trial of puberty blockers, known as the PATHWAYS study, has received ethical approval and is set to begin in January 2026. Funded with £10.7 million, the trial will involve approximately 220 to 250 children and young people aged between 10 and 15 who have been diagnosed with gender incongruence and are undergoing puberty. The study, led by King’s College London, will evaluate the risks and benefits of puberty blockers—also known as gonadotrophin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonists—on physical, social, and emotional wellbeing, including monitoring bone density, brain development, and mental health.”

“Participants will be randomly assigned to either start the treatment immediately or wait 12 months before beginning, with the trial expected to run until 2031. The trial will include a comprehensive assessment of gender identity, including questions about identifying as “two spirit”. Young people must demonstrate sufficient understanding to consent, and parental or guardian agreement is required, alongside intensive medical and psychological screening.

The trial follows an indefinite ban on the use of puberty blockers for gender transition in under-18s, introduced in December 2024 after the Cass Review highlighted a lack of robust evidence on long-term safety and efficacy. The trial was recommended by the Cass Review as a necessary step to build a clearer evidence base. While the study has been approved by the UK’s ethics regulator, it remains unclear whether it has received final approval from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The trial has sparked significant debate. Critics, including Keira Bell and former Tavistock Clinic clinicians, have raised ethical concerns and threatened legal challenges, arguing that children are being subjected to experimental treatment despite the drugs being banned for non-research use. Supporters, including Dr Hilary Cass and Stonewall, emphasize the need for evidence-based healthcare and the importance of understanding how best to support transgender youth. The trial is part of a broader research programme that will also follow young people who do not choose a medical pathway.”

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid or unpaid subscription or follow me/recommend my site to others you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards).

ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan