“In the last ten years, Muslim terrorists, particularly the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) and Islamic State Central Africa Province (ISCAP), have killed thousands of Christians in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). According to reports, ISCAP alone has killed more than 5,500 Christians in Additionally, from January to June 2024, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for killing 639 Christians in the DRC. These figures highlight the ongoing and severe persecution of Christians in the region.northeastern DRC since 2017.”

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is a country of around 100 million people with 17 million living in the capital, Kinshasa.

Tech companies are heavily reliant on the country:

“The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is rich in natural resources, including minerals such as copper, cobalt, lithium, and gold, which are essential for the energy transition The DRC is the world's largest producer of cobalt, a key component in batteries, and has significant reserves of copper.”

“…. more than 95% of the population is affiliated with Christian denominations.”

“The Islamic State in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), also known as ISIS-DRC, has members from various origins. About one-third of ISIS-DRC members, including its top leaders, are of Ugandan origin.

The group also attracts ideologically motivated foreign recruits from Burundi, Tanzania, Kenya, Somalia, and Rwanda.”

“The Muslim population in Central and East Africa is growing rapidly. In 2010, the Muslim population in sub-Saharan Africa was 242.5 million and is projected to grow to 385.9 million by 2030.”

Nigeria is in the west of Africa, a long way away and has over 100 million Moslems.

“Last week, 70 Christian men and women were kidnapped from a village in the DRC by an Islamist terror group. Their decapitated bodies were later found in a nearby Protestant church.”

“Open Doors notes that the severe persecution and violence is mainly from Islamist militants known as the Allied Democratic Forces (“ADF”), especially in the eastern region of the country. Allied with the Islamic State group, the ADF abducts and kills Christians, and attacks churches, leading to widespread terror, insecurity and displacement.

International Christian Concern notes that the ADF are one of many extremist Islamic groups targeting Christians while seeking to establish Islamic law throughout the region.”

Rather than any demented religious justification, one can’t help but think that the goal is to secure access to valuable resources like gold and cobalt, by evicting anyone who might interfere.

There is no indication of direct backing by Iran, though there are always claims that Ira is a backer of organisations similar to ISIS.

Are there buyers of precious metals and minerals operating throughout the DRC and able to travel east to Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda? Why wouldn’t there be!

