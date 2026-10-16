From Brave AI:

“Charlie Latchford, the Reform UK councillor for Longbridge and West Heath in Birmingham, was the target of a dangerous package sent to his home on October 15, 2026, which he believed contained suspected asbestos. The package was described by Latchford as being “deliberately packaged in a way that would cause maximum exposure” to whoever opened it.

Emergency services, including West Midlands Police and the fire service, attended the scene and quarantined his road. Latchford was required to strip and stand outside while specialists removed the substance. Subsequent testing confirmed that the parcel did not contain hazardous materials, though the incident is under active police investigation for sending an indecent or grossly offensive communication to cause distress.

Latchford, who also serves as the deputy leader of the city council’s Reform UK group, stated that the current political climate is becoming “increasingly disturbing” and emphasized that no political grievance justifies putting lives at risk. The package is being traced as part of the ongoing inquiry.”

I wonder who sent it? A left wing socialist or a ‘radicalizedMuslim terrorist sympathiser ? Hmmm.

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