Trump to Rescind EPA Endangerment Finding

“What few are left among the Washington Post’s team of climate reporters are in mourning this morning along with their colleagues across the corrupt legacy media at this bit of grand news broken by the Wall Street Journal:

That’s right: Pop the corks on your best bottle of bubbly, for the long-awaited repeal of the illegitimate 2009 Endangerment Finding by the Obama-era EPA is finally, at long last, at hand.

This finding that CO2, i.e., plant food, aka the fundamental foundation for all life on Planet Earth, was never about sound science; it was a political agenda wrapped in green rhetoric, empowered by a 2007 Supreme Court misstep and the now-defunct Chevron Deference.

The Clean Air Act’s own co-author, Rep. John Dingell, confirmed in 2010 that CO2 wasn’t meant to be regulated under it. Yet here we are, buried under regs choking emissions from vehicles, power plants, and industries.

From Brave AI:

“The Trump administration is set to finalize the repeal of the 2009 “endangerment finding”, a landmark scientific and legal determination that carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases endanger public health and welfare. “

“EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced the move, calling it “the largest act of deregulation in the history of the United States”. The repeal would effectively eliminate the legal basis for federal greenhouse gas regulations, potentially removing limits on emissions from cars, factories, and power plants, and undermining future climate policy efforts. “

Well, no-one said that Brave AI was , not at least, partially ‘woke’!

‘undermining future climate policy efforts is about as woke a comment as there is and could have read ‘removing odious, expensive, unscientific and pointless climate policy corruption’ but hey, give it its day In its rapidly diminishing, virtue signalling world.

“The action follows a 2007 Supreme Court ruling in Massachusetts v. EPA, which affirmed the EPA’s authority to regulate greenhouse gases. Legal experts and environmental groups, including the Environmental Defense Fund and Natural Resources Defense Council, warn that the repeal is legally vulnerable and scientifically unsound, with strong likelihood of being challenged in court.

“The final rule is expected to be published this week, marking one of the most sweeping environmental rollbacks in U.S. history.

At Last

Onwards!!!

