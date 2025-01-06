At last – Trudeau resigns – applause and cheering echoes around the free world.
WEF to announce key role?
From here:
Justin Trudeau - Latest: Trump says ‘many in Canada love being 51st State’ after PM announces resignation
“Justin Trudeau has announced his resignation as Liberal Party leader. He will remain as Canadian prime minister until the party has chosen a successor.”
I have an image of Snoopy doing a happy dance:
“Trudeau made the announcement from his Rideau Cottage residence.
“I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process,” Trudeau said Monday. “This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I am having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election.”
No shit, Sherlock! Just leave, nobody likes or wants you around.
A few more mongrels to go – Macron and van der Leyen plus the entire crop of ruling politicians in the UK, Australia and New Zealand – plus a bunch of health regulators!
Onwards!!!
Please subscribe (with a paid subscription, if possible!) or forward this article (including on “X” or another platform) to those you think might be interested. You can also buy me a Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards