Justin Trudeau - Latest: Trump says ‘many in Canada love being 51st State’ after PM announces resignation

“ Justin Trudeau has announced his resignation as Liberal Party leader. He will remain as Canadian prime minister until the party has chosen a successor.”

I have an image of Snoopy doing a happy dance:

“Trudeau made the announcement from his Rideau Cottage residence.

“I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process,” Trudeau said Monday. “This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I am having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election.”

No shit, Sherlock! Just leave, nobody likes or wants you around.

A few more mongrels to go – Macron and van der Leyen plus the entire crop of ruling politicians in the UK, Australia and New Zealand – plus a bunch of health regulators!

Onwards!!!