US GDP numbers from here:

U.S. economy grows by 4.3% in third quarter, much more than expected, delayed report shows

Other major country GDP numbers sourced from Brave AI.

Year on year US GDP growth up to September 2025 rose by 4.3 per cent compared to just 1.3 per cent for the UK, 0.3 per cent for Germany, 0.9 per cent for France and 1.1 pr cent for Japan.

Inflation numbers from here:

Germany historical consumer price index (CPI) - 1991 to 2025. | Inflation Rate and Consumer Price Index

Year on year (CPI) came in at 2.7 per cent for the US, 3.2 per cent for the UK, 2.3 per cent for Germany and 0.9 per cent for France.

All numbers subject to revision by data wonks and come with the usual statistical margin of measurement error of plus or minus 0.2 per cent.

Onwards!!!

