From here:

Australian PM Anthony Albanese wins re-election

“Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's centre-left Labor Party has won the federal election, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Cost-of-living pressures and concerns about US President Donald Trump's volatile policies had been among the top issues on voters' minds.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.”

Please refresh the page for the fullest version.”

It may not be true; you know what state broadcasters are like!

Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!