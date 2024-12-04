From here:

‘Madness’: Albanese government ‘rushing’ its push for renewable energy

“The Albanese Labor government and Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen’s rapid push for renewable energy is “madness”, claims prominent stockbroker Angus Aitken. “He’s rushing it, we’ve got nothing against renewables, there’s a role for renewables, it’s just the pace of it is … madness,” Mr Aitken told Sky News host Sharri Markson. “He will not listen to economic common sense.”

Australia exports four times as much natural gas as it consumes – and now has to import it!

None of the targets set by the government are achievable.

Onwards!!!

