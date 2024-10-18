From here (unable to cross-post)

Therapeutic Goods Administration Sparks Outrage by Disputing DNA Contamination Claims (aussie17.com)

“… I demand to know the names of these TGA scientists. It's time for them to step out from behind the organization’s protective shield and take responsibility for the potentially dangerous misinformation they spread without facing personal consequences.”

Quite right! It is time that the “experts” in the regulatory authorities put their “analysis” up against the science that has ben used to make the contamination claims.

“If the TGA is genuinely concerned about the possibility of someone secretly injecting DNA plasmids and SV40 into these experimental Pfizer products, they should join forces in analyzing unopened vials.”

“In an apparent effort to downplay legitimate concerns without thoroughly addressing the significant issue at hand, the TGA selectively addressed specific topics, including the claim that a "small number of laboratories have chosen to report DNA levels using a test called fluorometry."

Geoff shows the debunking by experts involved in the up-to-date science investigating the contents of the vials.

Please click the link to Geoff’s SubStack for the full story.

Therapeutic Goods Administration Sparks Outrage by Disputing DNA Contamination Claims - peter.halligan58@gmail.com - Gmail (google.com)

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan