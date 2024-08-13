From here:

(100) World-Renowned Statistician Links Covid ‘Boosters’ To Excess Deaths Surge (substack.com)

“A world-renowned statistician is raising the alarm after uncovering a disturbing “very strong correlation” between Covid mRNA “booster” shots and the surging rates of excess deaths seen around the world.

The alarming analysis by Professor David Edmund Allen was published by the European Society of Medicine.

Dr. Allen is a professor at Australia’s School of Mathematics and Statistics at the University of Sydney and the School of Business and Law at Edith Cowan University, Joondalup.”

The paper is here:

View of The correlation between Australian Excess Deaths by State and Booster Vaccinations (esmed.org)

Accessed from here:

The correlation between Australian Excess Deaths by State and Booster Vaccinations | Medical Research Archives (esmed.org)

And, with apologies for the awful display quality, here are a few screen image extracts from it.

Remember, the global elite think that the human race is an infestation of their planet and that the way to end poverty, disease and hunger is to remove the human race (except for the elites of course!).

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.GXm/peterhalligan