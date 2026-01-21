Australian youth tells pearl clutching “karens” to shove their social media ban!
From Brave AI:
“Teenagers and young users have expressed strong backlash, calling the ban “insulting” and a violation of their rights. Many have found ways to circumvent the law using VPNs, fake IDs, or relatives’ accounts, with some even using photos of their mothers to pass age verification. “
“ Teenagers like 15-year-old Noah Jones and Macy Neyland have launched a legal challenge in Australia’s High Court, arguing the ban infringes on their constitutional right to free expression and political discourse. “
“Civil liberties and digital rights groups, including the Digital Freedom Project, have criticized the law as a “blatant attack” on youth rights, warning it could push vulnerable teens into unregulated online spaces. The Australian Human Rights Commission also raised concerns, stating the ban could negatively impact rights to freedom of expression, privacy, education, and participation in cultural life. “
“Tech companies like Reddit and Meta have pushed back, with Reddit filing a lawsuit claiming the law is inefficient and curtails free speech. Meta argued the ban isolates teens from community and peer connection, while TikTok labeled the legislation as “rushed” and warned it could drive younger users to “darker corners of the internet.”
A complete ban makes th assumption that ALL social media is harmful to ALL kids – a claim I find ludicrous given the massive benefits from social interactions that are part and parcel of s child or young (<18 year old’s) life.
Harmful content is already illegal and can be traced and prosecuted – this ban is akin to banning the sale of kitchen knives because of knife crime. Not everyone is a criminal, neither is every child a willing or unwilling victim – those that commit crimes should be identified, reported, investigated, arrested and prosecuted as appropriate. Sure knife crime could b reduced with a ban on the sale of knives, but not all stabbings – so why ban all sales for the sake of a coincidental few that fit a unique and rare set of peculiar circumstances?
The same applies to a total ban on social media – if parents don’t want their children to access it, parents can remove access to it – every child should not be made to suffer a denial of access to an essential ad valuable tool – how many parents rely on social media for contact with their children. How many children’s lives would be saved because of access in general and specifically to parents – how about the convenience to arrange for rides to and from parties etc r from remote locations etc? What right does any lobby group have to remove the rights of others? – seems to me the expression “don’t tread on me” applies!
That is not to say that the banning of social media/internet in particular settings such as schools/hospitals/quiet spaces is inappropriate. “Pearl clutchers” may have a valid case in circumstances such as these – but please – go clutch your pearls somewhere else, Karen, for other wider areas/spaces, let the kids have some fun do not restrict their contact with each other. Thy are learning life skills that you can’t teach them because of your narrow mindedness.
Onwards!
Solid analysis on the unintended conseuqences. The VPN workaround point is crucial becuase it pushes teens into exactly the unregulated spaces the law claims to prevent. I saw similar dynamics with China's Great Firewall where top-down controls just taught an entire generation advanced circumvention techniques. The High Court challenge will be fasinating to watch, especially on free expression grounds.
It seems to be a test of how far freedoms can be stripped. Start with teenagers “for their own good.” The positive note is without the social media, teens can see and feel the contrast in their lives. How they spend time. Real social skill development. Recognition of propaganda via Ai and contrasting news and on the ground info. from around the world.
Social Media is full of bad influences, but it is also a critical form of communication, especially a SAFETY WARNING SYSTEM like Covid taught us, and our young people are pretty tech savvy.
Zuckerberg has not been held accountable for censoring people trying to warn others why not to take the shots and how to prevent and treat Covid at home. He was part of the depopulation plan. That’s why he is immune for censoring real live results of the shots so people wouldn’t have information for decisions to protect themselves and their family.
Ie: PCR tests showing false positives, info on masks, Graphene oxide, Hospital protocols, the elderly and immune compromised, Govt. funded disabled and Foster kids, Pregnant Mothers and inmates targeted, carrot/stick psy- ops, first the infrastructure like Pilots, Law Enforcement, First Responders, teachers, medical Doctors and Nurses,Dentists, etc. Then the children.
Blackouts and disappearing for advanced Tyrannical Global takeover.
Who is pretending to have the authorization to be the Government Parent or Police State?