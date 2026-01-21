From Brave AI:

“Teenagers and young users have expressed strong backlash, calling the ban “insulting” and a violation of their rights. Many have found ways to circumvent the law using VPNs, fake IDs, or relatives’ accounts, with some even using photos of their mothers to pass age verification. “

“ Teenagers like 15-year-old Noah Jones and Macy Neyland have launched a legal challenge in Australia’s High Court, arguing the ban infringes on their constitutional right to free expression and political discourse. “

“Civil liberties and digital rights groups, including the Digital Freedom Project, have criticized the law as a “blatant attack” on youth rights, warning it could push vulnerable teens into unregulated online spaces. The Australian Human Rights Commission also raised concerns, stating the ban could negatively impact rights to freedom of expression, privacy, education, and participation in cultural life. “

“Tech companies like Reddit and Meta have pushed back, with Reddit filing a lawsuit claiming the law is inefficient and curtails free speech. Meta argued the ban isolates teens from community and peer connection, while TikTok labeled the legislation as “rushed” and warned it could drive younger users to “darker corners of the internet.”

A complete ban makes th assumption that ALL social media is harmful to ALL kids – a claim I find ludicrous given the massive benefits from social interactions that are part and parcel of s child or young (<18 year old’s) life.

Harmful content is already illegal and can be traced and prosecuted – this ban is akin to banning the sale of kitchen knives because of knife crime. Not everyone is a criminal, neither is every child a willing or unwilling victim – those that commit crimes should be identified, reported, investigated, arrested and prosecuted as appropriate. Sure knife crime could b reduced with a ban on the sale of knives, but not all stabbings – so why ban all sales for the sake of a coincidental few that fit a unique and rare set of peculiar circumstances?

The same applies to a total ban on social media – if parents don’t want their children to access it, parents can remove access to it – every child should not be made to suffer a denial of access to an essential ad valuable tool – how many parents rely on social media for contact with their children. How many children’s lives would be saved because of access in general and specifically to parents – how about the convenience to arrange for rides to and from parties etc r from remote locations etc? What right does any lobby group have to remove the rights of others? – seems to me the expression “don’t tread on me” applies!

That is not to say that the banning of social media/internet in particular settings such as schools/hospitals/quiet spaces is inappropriate. “Pearl clutchers” may have a valid case in circumstances such as these – but please – go clutch your pearls somewhere else, Karen, for other wider areas/spaces, let the kids have some fun do not restrict their contact with each other. Thy are learning life skills that you can’t teach them because of your narrow mindedness.

Onwards!

