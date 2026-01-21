Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

Neural Foundry
1h

Solid analysis on the unintended conseuqences. The VPN workaround point is crucial becuase it pushes teens into exactly the unregulated spaces the law claims to prevent. I saw similar dynamics with China's Great Firewall where top-down controls just taught an entire generation advanced circumvention techniques. The High Court challenge will be fasinating to watch, especially on free expression grounds.

Pamela Cohen
10hEdited

It seems to be a test of how far freedoms can be stripped. Start with teenagers “for their own good.” The positive note is without the social media, teens can see and feel the contrast in their lives. How they spend time. Real social skill development. Recognition of propaganda via Ai and contrasting news and on the ground info. from around the world.

Social Media is full of bad influences, but it is also a critical form of communication, especially a SAFETY WARNING SYSTEM like Covid taught us, and our young people are pretty tech savvy.

Zuckerberg has not been held accountable for censoring people trying to warn others why not to take the shots and how to prevent and treat Covid at home. He was part of the depopulation plan. That’s why he is immune for censoring real live results of the shots so people wouldn’t have information for decisions to protect themselves and their family.

Ie: PCR tests showing false positives, info on masks, Graphene oxide, Hospital protocols, the elderly and immune compromised, Govt. funded disabled and Foster kids, Pregnant Mothers and inmates targeted, carrot/stick psy- ops, first the infrastructure like Pilots, Law Enforcement, First Responders, teachers, medical Doctors and Nurses,Dentists, etc. Then the children.

Blackouts and disappearing for advanced Tyrannical Global takeover.

Who is pretending to have the authorization to be the Government Parent or Police State?

