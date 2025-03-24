Australians lay out the case for the prosecution of those Australians that were conspirators in the scamdemic -
how many politicians, health regulators, medics, MSM and others - 50,000 to 100,000 people need to be arrested and imprisoned?
Here is a long video - 150 minutes - that lays out the crimes committed by the Australian “authorities” - whilst perpetrating the genocidal crimes and battery assaults on all Australians by specific groups of malicious, criminal Australians.
The video covers the under reporting of the adverse reporting system in Australia, the DAEN, is under reported by a factor of close to 100.
This means that the number of deaths is 100,000 not the 1,000 shown on DAEN and the number of injuries is closer to 14 million, rather than 140,000.
Here’s the excess mortality as measured by OWD:
Excess mortality: Deaths from all causes compared to average over previous years
The video goes over the records of the evolution SARS-COV2 virus that causes the C19 disease.
Here’s a summary of the sections and references for the vido:
Section 1 - Address to Police
https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=18
Section 2 – The Victims
https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=474
https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=522
Covid-19 Response Inquiry Report
https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=920
Video of vaccine injury to ‘Maddy’in Pfizer trial
https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=1034
Video of Greg Hunt stating we are part of the world’s largest global vaccination trial ever
https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=1160
Video of Dr Phillip Altman explaining TGA protocol on safety of vaccines
https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=1241
Section 3 – The Alleged Crimes
https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=1444
Video of Dr Michael Yeadon comments on the harm of the Covid 19 vaccines.
https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=1490
Video of Senator Roberts with Professor Dalgleish and Dr Marik
https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=1708
Section 4 – The Offenders
https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=1803
Section 5 – The Motives
https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=1885
Video of Senator Roberts at Australian Covid Inquiry 2.0
https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=1937
Video of Dr Martin discussing patents on coronaviruses
https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=2051
Dr David Martin speaking at Covid Response Study
https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=2246
Event 201
https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=2669
Section 6 - The Weapons
https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=2804
Weapon 1 – The PCR test
https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=2835
WHO definition of Pandemic
https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=2989
Weapon 2 – The Mislabelled Vaccines
https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=3046
Video of Professor Steele stating Covid-19 vaccines don’t work
https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=3053
CDC definition of Vaccines
https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=3141
List of Pfizer side effects
https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=3487
Port Hedland council meeting
https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=4366
Weapon 3 – Reporting of False Data and Narratives
https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=5012
Section 7 – The Intent and Means
https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=5500
Trusted News Initiative
https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=5532
Provisional Approval Pathway
https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=5877
Section 8 – The Evidence
https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=7123
Section 9 – Call for Investigation and Prosecution
https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=8064
From here: see if you can spot how INEFFECTIVE the experimental C19 injections, as Australia emerged from the lockdowns AFTER it had injected the whole of Australia:
Australia COVID - Coronavirus Statistics - Worldometer
It goes over the bogus RT-PCR tests that panicked and controlled Australians, the bogus clinical trials that did NOT test children and the elderly who were described as “most at risk”.
It covers the suppression of expert voices, the coercion of the public and the long-lasting impact of injecting an EXPERIMENTAL toxin.
It covers how the “pandemic” was no more serious than an outbreak of h flu but was “billed” as a pandemic - the definition of which was altered by the WHO - as was the definition of a “vaccine” to include gene modifying technologies of the injections.
If you need a refresher on the entire scam or are new to the scam - this is for you.
Bottom line: the entire C19 episode was a scam. Somewhere between 50,000 and 100,000 Australians are guilty of mass murder and battery assault.
The injections were and are a bioweapon, impacting Australians for generations.
Will there be mass arrests of the guilty? Will there be prison sentences handed down, of up to life in prison?
Don’t hold your breath. The guilty not only walk free but intend to perpetuate their crimes with tax dollars that Australians pay for.
A white coat does not confer immunity from prosecution for murder and assault.
