Here is a long video - 150 minutes - that lays out the crimes committed by the Australian “authorities” - whilst perpetrating the genocidal crimes and battery assaults on all Australians by specific groups of malicious, criminal Australians.

The video covers the under reporting of the adverse reporting system in Australia, the DAEN, is under reported by a factor of close to 100.

This means that the number of deaths is 100,000 not the 1,000 shown on DAEN and the number of injuries is closer to 14 million, rather than 140,000.

Database of Adverse Event Notifications

Here’s the excess mortality as measured by OWD:

Excess mortality: Deaths from all causes compared to average over previous years

The video goes over the records of the evolution SARS-COV2 virus that causes the C19 disease.

Here’s a summary of the sections and references for the vido:

Section 1 - Address to Police

https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=18

Section 2 – The Victims

https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=474

https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=522

Covid-19 Response Inquiry Report

https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=920

Video of vaccine injury to ‘Maddy’in Pfizer trial

https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=1034

Video of Greg Hunt stating we are part of the world’s largest global vaccination trial ever

https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=1160

Video of Dr Phillip Altman explaining TGA protocol on safety of vaccines

https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=1241

Section 3 – The Alleged Crimes

https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=1444

Video of Dr Michael Yeadon comments on the harm of the Covid 19 vaccines.

https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=1490

Video of Senator Roberts with Professor Dalgleish and Dr Marik

https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=1708

Section 4 – The Offenders

https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=1803

Section 5 – The Motives

https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=1885

Video of Senator Roberts at Australian Covid Inquiry 2.0

https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=1937

Video of Dr Martin discussing patents on coronaviruses

https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=2051

Dr David Martin speaking at Covid Response Study

https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=2246

Event 201

https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=2669

Section 6 - The Weapons

https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=2804

Weapon 1 – The PCR test

https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=2835

WHO definition of Pandemic

https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=2989

Weapon 2 – The Mislabelled Vaccines

https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=3046

Video of Professor Steele stating Covid-19 vaccines don’t work

https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=3053

CDC definition of Vaccines

https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=3141

List of Pfizer side effects

https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=3487

Port Hedland council meeting

https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=4366

Weapon 3 – Reporting of False Data and Narratives

https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=5012

Section 7 – The Intent and Means

https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=5500

Trusted News Initiative

https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=5532

Provisional Approval Pathway

https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=5877

Section 8 – The Evidence

https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=7123

Section 9 – Call for Investigation and Prosecution

https://rumble.com/v6eaw6d-witness-statement-full-documentary.html?start=8064

From here: see if you can spot how INEFFECTIVE the experimental C19 injections, as Australia emerged from the lockdowns AFTER it had injected the whole of Australia:

Australia COVID - Coronavirus Statistics - Worldometer

It goes over the bogus RT-PCR tests that panicked and controlled Australians, the bogus clinical trials that did NOT test children and the elderly who were described as “most at risk”.

It covers the suppression of expert voices, the coercion of the public and the long-lasting impact of injecting an EXPERIMENTAL toxin.

It covers how the “pandemic” was no more serious than an outbreak of h flu but was “billed” as a pandemic - the definition of which was altered by the WHO - as was the definition of a “vaccine” to include gene modifying technologies of the injections.

If you need a refresher on the entire scam or are new to the scam - this is for you.

Bottom line: the entire C19 episode was a scam. Somewhere between 50,000 and 100,000 Australians are guilty of mass murder and battery assault.

The injections were and are a bioweapon, impacting Australians for generations.

Will there be mass arrests of the guilty? Will there be prison sentences handed down, of up to life in prison?

Don’t hold your breath. The guilty not only walk free but intend to perpetuate their crimes with tax dollars that Australians pay for.

A white coat does not confer immunity from prosecution for murder and assault.

