Detoxing from Long Covid and the jabs: a demonstration

“Watch Dr Dietrich Klinghardt PhD diagnose and treat in real time and pick up some gems along the way.

World Council for Health

Dec 14, 2024

Dr Klinghardt is renowned for his ground-breaking approach to diagnosis and treatment of toxicity and chronic disease in the body. Based on applied kinesiology, he created Autonomic Response Testing (A.R.T) as a way of diagnosing and treating illness and chronic disease. During this popular workshop, we got to see this in action!

He opened with a fascinating presentation on the science behind A.R.T. and its applications - from diagnosing and treating Lyme’s Disease, to identifying allergies (with 100% accuracy) as well as autism in children.

He then invited a volunteer to join them for a live demonstration of how A.R.T. can both diagnose and treat dysfunction associated with Long Covid and the Covid injections.

As he worked, Dr Klinghardt talked us through what he was doing, and his recommendations.

This workshop is packed full of fascinating insights and practical advice. Here’s just a snapshot of what was covered:

· Bad teeth, plant medicine and a dash of Lyme… · The reason why British people tend to have such bad teeth (and how dentists can sometimes cheat when removing amalgam fillings) · The most powerful remedy that both breaks down spike protein and prevents it from attaching to cell receptors, is likely growing outside your door. · The absolute necessity of supporting the liver - a topic also covered in detail by Dr Jenny Goodman in her presentation the day before - and the importance of unblocking the bile ducts. · The bacteria that lives in the mouth that’s strongly linked to Alzheimer’s - and the Mediterranean plant that eliminates it. · The part of the body where Long Covid tends to reside, seeding out to different organs including the brain. · How a little bit of Lyme can even be a good thing!

… and much more.

This workshop is available to view for paid subscribers right now (see below) and will become open to all in two weeks’ time. We hope you enjoy it!

