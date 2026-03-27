Using data from here for Europe;

Electricity prices in Europe: Which countries are the most expensive?

East European prices are the cheapest, developed Europe the most expensive;

‘The average cost across 38 European countries (including EU members, candidate nations, and EFTA states) stood at US$33.35 (€28.7) per 100 kWh in 2025.

From Brave AI for he UK;

The average residential electricity price in the United Kingdom is approximately $0.41 per kWh (GBP 0.30), higher than the highest in Europe.

Prices 100 kWh in 2025 – divide by 100 to convert to KWh.

1. Germany: US$44.6 (€38.4) =44.6/KWh

2. Belgium: US$41.4 (€35.7)

3. Denmark: US$40.4 (€34.8)

4. Italy: US$38.2 (€32.9)

5. Ireland: US$37.8 (€32.6)

6. Czechia: US$36.9 (€31.8)

7. Cyprus: US$34 (€29.3)

8. Austria: US$33.7 (€29)

9. Luxembourg: US$31 (€26.7)

10. France: US$30.9 (€26.6)

11. Sweden: US$30.8 (€26.5)

12. Spain: US$30.3 (€26.1)

13. Poland: US$29.7 (€25.6)

14. Latvia: US$28.3 (€24.4)

15. Portugal: US$27.7 (€23.9)

16. Netherlands: US$27.1 (€23.4)

17. Estonia: US$26.7 (€23)

18. Greece: US$26.2 (€22.6)

19. Finland: US$26.1 (€22.5)

20. Moldova: US$25.1 (€21.6)

21. Lithuania: US$24.5 (€21.1)

22. Iceland: US$23.4 (€20.2)

23. Norway: US$23.1 (€19.9)

24. Romania: US$22.3 (€19.2)

25. Slovakia: US$21.9 (€18.9)

26. Slovenia: US$21 (€18.1)

27. Croatia: US$17.4 (€15)

28. Bulgaria: US$15.1 (€13)

29. Albania: US$13.4 (€11.6)

30. North Macedonia: US$13.2 (€11.4)

31. Serbia: US$12.7 (€11)

32. Hungary: US$12 (€10.4)

33. Montenegro: US$11.3 (€9.7)

34. Bosnia and Herzegovina: US$10.8 (€9.3)

35. Kosovo: US$8.9 (€7.7)

36. Georgia: US$8.8 (€7.6)

37. Turkey: US$7.2 (€6.2) = 7.2c/kWh

NOW for the US taken from here;

https://www.electricchoice.com/electricity-prices-by-state/

Louisiana has the cheapest electricity at 12.44¢/kWh - 31% below national average

Hawaii is 2.2x the national average at 39.89¢ - 121% above national average

US National average 18.05¢/kWh compared to the average for Europe of 33.35¢/kWh which is 85 per cent higher.

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