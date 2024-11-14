From here:

Why Social Security Retirees Should Mark Nov. 20 on Their Calendars | NTD

“The Social Security Administration (SSA) recommends people create their personal Social Security account by November 20 to access important features like estimating future benefits, managing current benefits, requesting a replacement Social Security card, receiving a 1099 tax form, and checking application status.”

“The 2.5 percent COLA is the smallest in four years. In September, the average Social Security check for retirees was about $1,921, or $23,052 annually. The increase will raise the average monthly benefit to $1,969, or $23,628 annually.”

Here’s the recent annual increases from COLA.

· 2020 1.3% · 2021 2.6% · 2022 5.9% · 2023 8.7% · 2024 3.2%

Making a compound increase of 23.5%.

What s required is DEFLATON to return prices to pre-scamdemic levels.

“… it appears that median household disposable income for retirees tends to be lower, ranging from $21,666 to $50,290, depending on the specific demographic.”

The impact of rising prices for basic needs (food and energy) on retirees at the lower end on fixed incomes or COLA linked will be disproportionately higher.

Here’s a little more data:

“According to the search results, the US federal government spent $1.35 trillion on Social Security in fiscal year 2023. Additionally, it is noted that spending on Social Security already exceeds $1 trillion annually, with both Disability Insurance (DI) and Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) benefits continuing to grow.”

Which means that an extra 250 billion per annum or so s being spent o COLA linked benefits since 2020.

The source of the inflation is tied to rises in energy prices, regulation and compliance costs and the federal government spending like drunken sailors on shore leave – on ridiculous DEI, “net zero” and immigration policies.

The average monthly benefit of $1,969, or $23,628 annually can be loosely compared to the UK of £11,502.40 a year ($14,600 a year).

From here:

State pension in Germany: Complete guide - Wise

Germany’s is set at 70% of national average wages - the average pension is around €2,907 a month for a married couple, €1,875 for a single male pensioner and €1,617 for a single female pensioner.”

So much for equal rights in Germany! Call it an average of €1,700 a month, €20,400 a year = $21,600.

These numbers are subject to all sorts of adjustments and are not definitive.

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward (on “X” or another platform) this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan