Note this was in the ‘old number 10 Downing Street, not the ‘number 10 of the North! So much for the devolution of power way from Westminster!

You can view the entire sickening episode here:

(21) J Stewart on X: “🤡 This is Downing Street under Andy Burnham. A circus. The Prime Minister is handing over soft, pointless, cringe interviews to TikTokers who dance around the place recreating Love Actually scenes to “Jump (For My Love)” while telling him how “normal” and brilliant he is. He https://t.co/J0qB4lAyJj” / X

The Spectator covered the puke inducing shocker here:

Watch: Burnham’s toe-curling love-in with TikTok influencer | The Spectator

“Andy Burnham’s desperation for TikTok plaudits plunged to depressing new depths last week.

In one of the most egregious attempts by his social media spads to turn the Prime Minister into a celebrity, influencer Luke Hamnett was invited into No. 10 to recreate Hugh Grant’s ‘Jump’ dance scene from Love Actually.

He was then given 20 minutes with Our And-eh for a podcast interview.

‘Jump to your love?’ what is actually going on here and why wasn’t the interviews given in the Number 10 of the North rather than in Downing Street? Where is the devolution of power from Westminster evidenced?

Other MSM outlets are lucky to get ten minutes of substantive questioning!

“Hamnett, who was born in Stoke-on-Trent, shot to TikTok stardom during lockdown and now boasts 1.9 million Instagram followers. After the praise on his Live, Laugh, Luke podcast, Burnham replied: ‘I appreciate that.’”

“Kemi Badenoch blasted the vomit-inducing dancing and sit-down ‘interview’ – if we can call it that. She said:

“When I was a new MP, we had to hand in our phones as we stepped into 10 Downing St, so it’s jarring to see a Labour PM turn it into a bit of a joke.

Hugh Grant could dance through No 10 in Love Actually because he was pretending to be Prime Minister.

Andy Burnham actually IS the Prime Minister.

At a time when Trump, Xi and Putin are projecting power on the world stage, and people across Britain are anxious about the future, this looks extremely unserious.

Being relatable doesn’t mean treating the public as though they are children who need entertaining.”

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