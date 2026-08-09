“Historical tours taken by English monarchs within their own realm, such as those by Queen Elizabeth I and King Henry VIII, were called royal progresses. These summer journeys involved visiting different parts of the country to engage with subjects, display splendor, and manage political affairs.

You know how it goes, get robbed and beaten by the government and then get asked by King Andy’ “where does it hurt the most?”

King Andy copying the behaviour of other royal tyrants??

The government is responsible for raising the minimum wage, increasing employment taxes, hiking energy prices, submitting to EU travel restrictions, housing unknown diseased felons in the heart of undisturbed neighbourhoods, sending most of our weaponry to be exploded in Ukraine and Russi, turning the US into a ‘fair weather friend. Letting Norway discover our oil fields and take the oil from them- and so on and so forth.

Perhaps the profits being racked up by companies like SERCO – all based on legislated corruption for seizing properties and stuffing them with immigrants as directed by the corrupt civil servants in the Muslim ‘Home Secretaries ‘ Home Office. Funny how the vast majority of illegal immigrants are Muslims given priority for food, healthcare and housing by other Muslims in UK government local authorities and government departments, right?

King Andy will tour the high streets whose traditional shops have been put out of business by regulation and taxation and will check out tir replacement criminal enterprises of suitcase, vape and lolly shops plus a host of unhealthy fast food outlets and nail shops.

He will not be made aware of the changes to communities from the roaming of unknown foreign men making entire neighbourhoods look their doors for the first time or only let their women and girls go to the shops/schools fully escorted by armed locals.

Nor will Andy’s Progress view the sites of HMO’s stocked with slum creating foreigners as they also tun next door to those HMO’s neighbouring houses into slums and gardens into fly tips.

People don’t want HMO’s or converted military barracks stacked full of immigrants because the majority of them are dangerous, dirty and diseased and are looking to commit serious crimes ‘to get by’..

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