Back story of the Unfortunate PROFESSOR Jason Arday for those interested

From here:

Former Cambridge Professor Jason Arday Found Dead at 41 | ZeroHedge

“Jason Arday, the former University of Cambridge professor who recently resigned amid controversy, has been found dead at the age of 41.

“Emergency services were called to an address in Battersea, south London, on Friday afternoon, where Arday was discovered unresponsive. The London Ambulance Service arrived shortly after 3:00 p.m., deploying an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, and a Hazardous Area Response Team. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police stated that while the death is unexpected, it is not currently being treated as suspicious. Arday’s next-of-kin have been informed and are receiving support from officers. The Met’s Central South Command Unit is handling the investigation, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Arday’s sudden passing comes just over a week after he stepped down as Cambridge’s professor of sociology of education. He resigned on August 5, citing an “unrelenting level of public scrutiny,” merely hours after the university announced an investigation into his appointment and tenure following allegations of plagiarism. The ongoing inquiry is expected to inform a broader review of Cambridge’s hiring processes for senior academic roles.

Before his resignation, Arday made history as Cambridge’s youngest-ever black professor. His impressive academic ascent began with undergraduate and postgraduate studies in education, followed by a PhD from Liverpool John Moores University. He subsequently held academic posts at the University of Roehampton, Durham University, and the University of Glasgow, where he was named a professor in 2021.

His recently completed memoir, Great and Unfortunate Things, was published in the United States earlier this week. It is scheduled to be released in the UK by Simon and Schuster on August 27.

Memoir Fabrications and “Inconsistencies”

As we noted earlier this week, advance copies of Arday’s memoir and its initial book proposal contain wild discrepancies and impossible claims.

The “Conscious Coma”: In his book proposal, Arday claimed he was hit by a car, spent months in a “conscious coma,” and had to relearn how to walk and talk. This entire traumatic event is completely omitted from the final book.

Shifting Illnesses: The proposal states he battled testicular cancer. The final book, however, changes this narrative, claiming he grappled with two brain tumors instead.

The Brazilian Shaman: Arday writes about encountering a “shaman woman” in Brazil who accurately prophesied his future struggles and triumphs. The article notes a glaring issue with this story: Arday has apparently never been to Brazil.

Time Travel: He somehow claimed to have appeared on the British documentary series Seven Up more than 20 years before he was even born.

Superhuman Athletics: He claims to have run an astonishing 30 marathons in 35 days.

Plagiarism and Academic Integrity

Beyond the memoir, the article highlights severe allegations regarding his academic work and professional conduct.

The Doctoral Dissertation: The London Telegraph reportedly found more than 100 passages in Arday’s PhD dissertation that were “identical or nearly identical” to a 2009 thesis by a Brunel University student named Paula Zwozdiak-Myers.

AI-Generated Resignation: After the plagiarism allegations surfaced, Arday resigned. The article notes that an enterprising blogger ran Arday’s resignation letter through an AI detector, which concluded with “high confidence” that the letter was fully generated by Artificial Intelligence.

Inflated Credentials: Arday was widely billed as a “professor of sociology,” but his actual academic degrees are in education.



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