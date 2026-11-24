3 million people in the UK signed a petition NOT to adopt a national l ID called “Britcard” in January 2026.

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/730194

Burnham has signed up the UK for closer co-operation with the EU which has its own digital ID system.

From Brave AI:

“The EU Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI Wallet) is a secure, user-controlled digital wallet mandated by eIDAS 2.0 to replace fragmented national ID systems with a unified framework across the European Union. ⁠

By the end of 2026, every EU Member State must offer at least one certified wallet to its citizens, residents, and businesses, enabling cross-border access to public and private services such as banking, healthcare, and document signing.

Key features include selective data sharing, which allows users to prove specific attributes (like age) without revealing full identity details, and the storage of verified credentials like driving licenses and diplomas. ⁠

Use is voluntary for individuals, but designated public and private sector providers are legally required to accept compliant EUDI Wallets for authentication.

“The EU Digital Product Passport (DPP) is a mandatory, structured digital record required under the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) that provides comprehensive lifecycle data for products sold in the European Union. ⁠

Accessed via QR codes or similar data carriers, the DPP enhances supply chain transparency, supports circular economy goals, and facilitates regulatory compliance by storing information on origin, materials, environmental impact, repairability, and end-of-life disposal. ⁠

The EU DPP Registry became operational on 20 July 2026, serving as the central infrastructure where all passports must be registered to clear customs. ⁠

Implementation is phased, with the first mandatory requirement applying to batteries (EV, industrial, and light means of transport) effective 18 February 2027. ⁠ Subsequent sectors, including textiles, iron and steel, and construction products, are targeted for rule adoption and enforcement between 2027 and 2030. ⁠

What did backdoor Burnham sign the Uk up to? From Brave AI:

“The EU-UK Digital Partnership is a bilateral cooperation framework announced at the EU-UK Summit on 20 November 2026, with a planned launch in early 2027. ⁠

Designed to enhance collaboration on digital and technology matters while preserving the regulatory autonomy of both parties, the partnership aims to reduce fragmentation in emerging tech sectors without requiring a single regulatory system.

AI Security and Safety : Collaborative efforts on the safe and responsible development of artificial intelligence. ⁠

Critical Technologies : Joint work on quantum technologies and secure and resilient connectivity . ⁠

Digital Identity : Cooperation on digital wallets and credentials and trust services , addressing industry desires for interoperability. ⁠

Cybersecurity and Resilience : Enhanced information sharing, joint preparedness exercises, and coordinated responses to hybrid threats and foreign interference. ⁠

Online Safety: Improved cooperation on protecting users and democratic institutions from digital threats.

‘Digital wallets’? ‘Protecting users???

“UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has explicitly stated that the United Kingdom is not joining the EU’s digital identity wallet scheme and is not adopting the EU’s digital identity system. ⁠

However, a recent EU-UK “reset” deal signed in Brussels includes a commitment to launch a Digital Partnership in early 2027.

This partnership will discuss cooperation on “digital wallets and credentials,” raising concerns among Eurosceptic campaigners that the UK might be pressured to align with the EU’s framework, which mandates all 27 member states to offer a European Digital Identity Wallet by the end of 2026.

More on that European Digital Identity Wallet:

“The European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet is a secure mobile app mandated by eIDAS 2.0 Regulation (EU) 2024/1183, which entered into force in December 2024. ⁠ By 24 December 2026, all 27 EU Member States must provide at least one compliant EUDI Wallet to their citizens, residents, and businesses.

That deadline is a month away.

What is eIDAS 2.0 Regulation (EU) 2024/1183?

“eIDAS 2.0 is the common name for Regulation (EU) 2024/1183, an EU law that amends the original eIDAS Regulation (No 910/2014) to establish a European Digital Identity Framework. ⁠ It entered into force on 20 May 2024 and mandates that every EU Member State provide a standardized European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet to citizens, residents, and businesses. ⁠

The regulation aims to ensure secure, interoperable, and user-controlled digital identity across the EU by introducing several key components:

EUDI Wallet: A free, state-backed digital wallet that allows users to store and selectively share verified identity attributes (such as driving licenses or diplomas) across borders.

New Trust Services: It adds legal frameworks for electronic attestations of attributes, electronic archiving, electronic ledgers, and remote signing/sealing devices. ⁠

Mandatory Acceptance: Designated relying parties, including very large online platforms and financial institutions, must accept the EUDI Wallet for authentication. ⁠

Strict Security: It imposes harmonized security and supervision requirements on qualified trust service providers to prevent fraud and enhance privacy. ⁠

Member States are required to make at least one compliant EUDI Wallet available to their populations by the end of 2026, with regulated private sector acceptance following by the end of 2027.

How secure is the wallet?

“the context highlights several significant security incidents and vulnerabilities related to the ecosystem and reference implementations:

Reference App Compromises : In April 2026 , a white-label reference implementation of an EU Age Verification App was hacked in under two minutes. ⁠ Security researchers bypassed PIN and biometric controls by editing plain-text configuration files, demonstrating critical vulnerabilities in the open-source reference code before it was a consumer product.

Theoretical and Projected Risks: The context cites several hypothetical or historical analogues to illustrate threat models, such as a reported 3 million Danish citizens’ data leak from a “vulnerability” or breaches in other national systems (e.g., Belgium, Sweden, Spain), but these are used to model threats rather than report actual EUDI Wallet breaches.

Hmm.. how secure is it these days with all the cyber-attacks and system outages we have seen just in the last few weeks?

How far has the UK moved in the EU-UK Digital Partnership in early 2027)?

“This partnership aims to enhance cooperation on digital matters, including potential discussions on digital wallets and credentials, but it does not commit the UK to implementing the EU’s mandatory framework. ⁠

While the EU requires member states to offer wallets by the end of 2026 and regulated businesses to accept them by the end of 2027, the UK has scrapped its own mandatory national digital ID (”BritCard”) and continues with a voluntary approach using GOV.UK One Login and certified private providers. ⁠ UK credentials remain separate from the EU system, and the UK is not bound by the eIDAS 2.0 regulation that governs the EUDI Wallet.

Yeah, right.

Given the limp wristed negotiations and Uks prone on the back, ‘here’s my neck’ to the fangs of the money hungry EU on policy around food safety and climate change, the UK looks set to ‘brainstorm’ acceptance of EU digital ID systems so it can co-operate more fully with the EU!

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