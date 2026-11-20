From Brave AI:

“Prime Minister Andy Burnham and EU leaders have agreed on a comprehensive “reset deal” to repair post-Brexit relations, covering food exports, emissions trading, and youth mobility. The agreement includes a sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) deal to remove veterinary and plant health checks on food and agricultural products, and links the UK’s carbon pricing scheme with the EU’s to exempt goods like steel from border levies.

A key component is a new youth mobility scheme capped at 100,000 participants per year, allowing young people to live, study, or work across the Channel for up to three years. While the three sectoral deals have been agreed upon, their full implementation is suspended until the UK and EU resolve a dispute over tuition fees for European students attending British universities.

Key details of the agreement include:

Food Trade : Removal of red tape and certificates for exports, expected to save businesses £5.1 billion annually and boost UK GDP by 0.5% .

Carbon Link : Mutual recognition of emission allowances, effectively removing the carbon border adjustment mechanism for aligned goods.

Mobility : A reciprocal scheme for up to 100,000 young adults (aged 31 and under) to travel and work temporarily.

Next Steps: Implementation dates are set in a joint statement, but final enforcement waits for a supplementary agreement on student fees within six months.

The Uk ‘team’ responsible for the negotiations are below:

The key UK figures involved in the current negotiations and summit are:

Andy Burnham : Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and lead negotiator for the “reset” deal.

John Healey : Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Ed Miliband : Foreign Secretary.

Louise Haigh : First Secretary of State (also referred to as Deputy Prime Minister in some reports).

Jonathan Reynolds : Business Secretary.

Angela Eagle : Environment Secretary.

Hamish Falconer : EU Relations Minister.

Anneliese Midgley: Chief Whip.

The deal will, eventually have to be ratified by the UK Parliament.

If only the Uk would spend as much time liaising with the United States to formulate growth policies as it does with the EU.

Over the last ten years- since the Uk’s 2016 Brexit decision, from Brave AI:

“Over the last ten years (2016–2026), the United States economy has grown significantly faster than the European Union, with US real GDP expanding by approximately 40.5% to 46% compared to the Eurozone’s 16.9% to 27%.

This divergence is driven by several key factors:

Productivity and Innovation: The US has outpaced the EU in labor productivity growth, largely due to a massive surge in Artificial Intelligence (AI) investment and technology adoption, which accounted for roughly 75% of US growth in early 2026. In contrast, European tech firms have seen stagnant productivity.

Investment Levels: Net corporate investment in the US has risen steadily, while investment in the Eurozone has halved since 2020, leading to weaker capital formation in Europe.

Recent Trajectory: The gap widened sharply after the pandemic; between late 2019 and early 2026, US real GDP grew by 15% , more than double the 7% growth seen in the Eurozone.

Current Performance: In 2026, the US is projected to grow at 2.3% annually, more than double the Eurozone’s expected growth of 1.1% to 1.4%, continuing a trend where the US has outperformed the EU in 11 of the last 16 years.

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