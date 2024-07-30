From here:

Pfizer – revenue returns to growth in Q2, guidance raised | HL

“Pfizer’s second quarter revenue increased by 3% to $13.3bn, despite the $1.3bn decline (87%) in sales of its COVID-19 vaccine. A key growth driver was the Vyndaqel family of anti-inflamatory medicines which are approved for the treatment of a group of rare diseases. Sales of cancer treatments were also up strongly.”

So it goes – cause rare diseases ad cancers, sell rare disease and cancer drugs.

It’s worse than just that though. Of course it is.

Assuming that this site has updated numbers for the last quarter, check this out.

TTM = trailing twelve months.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) income statement – Yahoo Finance

Ignore the 31/12/2020 date.

Thirty-one billion bucks in gross profit in the last 12 months, but less than a million bucks after “expenses” – which are of course dominated by bribes to the MSM for advertising.

But here’s where the kick in the guts comes in.

A few billion spent o servicing debt turned the marginal profit into a loss and, lo and behold, Pfizer gets a TAX REBATE for the trailing 12 months!!!

As the song goes “Look at you, now look at me. How do you like that, na na na”.

31 billion in gross profit, 15 billion in bribes to the MSM and a tax rebate of the odd 1.5 billion bucks. All criminals should follow this model!

Bad dog!

Here’s a chart of share price performance over the last five years:

Performance is double O, triple O, eff all blank.

Compared to the Dow Jones Industrial Average:

Up around 50% over the last five years.

The sad thing is that individuals in the US ow this dog via their holdings in retirement accounts – which in turn hold investments in index tracking funds which must hold 0.4% of the SP500 ad the 48th largest weighting out of 500.

You can check out the SP600 heavyweights here:

S&P 500 Companies by Weight (slickcharts.com)

Nvidia is now the third largest company in the US!!

In case you are interested, here is Moderna’s share price over the last five years.

Timing is everything!

Onwards!!!

