Has the BBC committed another legal gaffe?

Whilst looking a this case:

Teenager, 15, admits random riverside knife murder of 12-year-old schoolboy | The Standard

I thought I would check out the ‘previous’ of the murderer whose name has been supressed for legal reasons.

Here’s what I found on Brave AI:

“Leo Ross murder suspect was charged with multiple prior assaults before the fatal stabbing on January 21, 2025.

Two counts of serious assault on women aged in their 70s and 80s on January 19 and January 20, 2025 .

One count of assault on a woman on January 21, 2025 , the same day as the murder.

One count of assault on a woman on October 22, 2024 .

Two counts of assaulting police officers on November 26, 2024 (PC Dawson Jones and PC Jessica Wright), though these charges were later dropped.

The suspect, a 15-year-old at the time of the guilty plea on January 29, 2026, had also been linked to a series of violent attacks on vulnerable women in the same area in the days leading up to the murder. Police believe the attacks were random and unprovoked, with the suspect targeting strangers and even falsely claiming to have found victims to raise the alarm.

He pleaded guilty to murder, possession of a bladed article, and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Quite the rap sheet!

And the pictures:

Not linkable to this?

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/ckgn9je4ng6o

Brave has this – also unrelated?

“A modern individual named Antonio Puccini (formerly Mohammed Khan) was jailed in 2025 for attempted murder in Leeds, England, … unrelated to the historical composers.

Well, whoever he his, will be sentenced on 10 February 2026, from here:

Teenager pleads guilty to murder of Leo Ross in Hall Green | West Midlands Police

“The boy pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court on 29 January and will be sentenced on 10 February.

None of this is ‘official’, the pubic is denied knowledge of this random serial assaulter and juvenile murderer - for legal reasons.

Onwards!

