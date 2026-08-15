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E. Grogan's avatar
E. Grogan
4h

The BBC, maybe without even knowing it, is showing themselves to be about the sleaziest news source ever in the entire world. It used to be very highly respected but not any more. I've watched Trump for almost 50 yrs - Trump always wins. He always finds a way; it may take a long time but in the end he wins. Both his friends and his enemies say of him "Never underestimate Trump. NEVER."

Thanks for posting this Mr. Halligan, it's good to know about this.

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Fiona Pancheri's avatar
Fiona Pancheri
1h

How utterly beastly the BBC has become. I never ever watch or listen to anything on BBC, nor any other mainstream channel. Disgusting

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