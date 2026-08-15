Children can provide evidence against parents even though wives cannot testify against husbands”

No doubt the methods are all ‘legal but reveal the dpths tht lawyers will stoop to. No doubt this is ‘tit for tat’ for Trump’s lawyers seeking email trails for thos responsible for creating the completely fabricated BBC broadcast.

From Brave AI:

“BBC lawyers are seeking court authorization to serve subpoenas on Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner by alternative methods, such as mail or email, after personal service attempts were blocked by U.S. Secret Service protection.

Filed in federal court in Miami on Friday, August 14, 2026, the motion argues the family members possess key testimony and documents regarding Donald Trump’s intentions during his January 6 speech, which is central to the president’s $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the broadcaster.

Previous attempts to deliver the subpoenas to their Florida and New York residences were prevented by law enforcement, and the Secret Service explicitly stated it would not accept the documents on their behalf.

This is Not harassment and lawyers cannot legally be prevented from stalking Trump’s children.

Whether BBC license payers approve the spending of thousands of dollars on such tactics is another matter.

The BBC is no stranger to paying legal costs for malpractice.

“The BBC is facing significant legal costs from two major areas of litigation, with the corporation itself paying for these fees directly from its budget, potentially impacting license fee payers.

Trump Defamation Lawsuit In the ongoing $10 billion defamation suit brought by President Donald Trump, the BBC is “racking up millions“ in fees for its American lawyers.

While the exact total is not publicly disclosed, costs are expected to rise significantly as the case proceeds, with some analysis suggesting the fees could have funded several news programs the BBC recently cut. The BBC has not confirmed if its legal insurance will cover these specific costs, unlike the £2 million paid to Cliff Richard in 2019.

Employment and Discrimination Cases Between 2017 and 2020, the BBC spent £1,121,652 on external legal representation for equal pay and race discrimination cases brought by staff. This figure did not include the costs of in-house lawyers, who spent over 2,400 hours on these matters, or ongoing tribunal costs which were deemed “commercially prejudicial” to disclose. Critics, including MP Julian Knight, argued this money could have been better used for programming or reducing license fees for the over-75s.

Side note on matrimonial testimony from Brave AI:

“Yes, a wife can testify against her husband in Florida, but the ability to be compelled to do so depends on the nature of the testimony and the specific case. Florida law recognizes a spousal communications privilege under Florida Statute 90.504, which protects confidential communications made during the marriage, but it does not provide a broad testimonial privilege that allows a spouse to refuse to testify about observed facts.

Observed Actions: A spouse can be compelled to testify about actions or events they witnessed, such as seeing a spouse commit a crime or drive under the influence, because these are not considered confidential communications.

Confidential Communications: A spouse cannot be compelled to disclose private conversations intended to be confidential, and either spouse can assert this privilege to prevent the other from testifying about those specific discussions.

Exceptions: The privilege does not apply in cases involving crimes against the spouse or children (such as domestic violence or child abuse), allowing the victim spouse to be compelled to testify.

Waiver: The privilege belongs to the testifying spouse, meaning they can choose to waive the privilege and testify against their partner if they wish.

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