Just When You Thought The BBC Couldn't Get Any More Repugnant…

“The BBC is under fire for a headline that branded 23-year-old conservative student Quentin Deranque as a “far-right student” after he was fatally beaten by a mob of far-left militants in Lyon, France.

Critics are calling it blatant bias, turning the victim into the villain while downplaying the attackers’ extremism.”

“This isn’t just sloppy journalism—it’s narrative warfare, shielding violent leftists and ignoring the real threat of Antifa-style thugs running rampant in Europe.”

The editorial bias of the BBC is fuelling civil unrest in Europe and in the UK – it should be banned as a terrorist organisation!

His comment highlights he risks of allowing the left wing BBC to continue broadcasting:

“Anthropologist Florence Bergaud-Blackler warned, “The circumstances of Quentin’s death as he came to protect the women of Collectif Némésis are a foreshadowing of the civil war that is looming. The petty servile foot soldiers of anti-fascism are the cannon fodder of Islamism which seeks to overthrow our liberal and egalitarian social order and lock women away. Young Quentin is a hero.”

The murder of Quentin Deranque by mindless thugs is appalling. The reporting by the BBC is even worse.

