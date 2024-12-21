Ukraine has been labelled one of the most corrupt countries in the world for decades and was fertile ground for CIA/DoD operations targeting Russia with biological weapons, Biden crime family activities and the global arms trade.

And now, it is time for the criminals in the Military Industrial “blob” to pass one last Christmas bonus to their criminal conspirators to prolong the hiding of evidence of criminality.

Exclusive: US to announce final package of new arms for Ukraine in coming days | Reuters

The package includes air defense interceptors and artillery munitions, according to a third source, but the exact contents are expected when the package is announced in the coming days. The package will be worth about $1.2 billion, said the sources.

· “USAI package includes air defense interceptors, artillery munitions · USAI funds buy new arms versus pulling from US stocks · Future US aid to Ukraine uncertain under incoming Trump administration

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will announce in the coming days its final Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative package, using up the remaining funds set aside to buy new weapons for Ukraine, according to two sources familiar with the matter.”

“December 20, 2024 how much is the supplemental budget for Ukraine being voted on by the Senate right now

“The Senate is currently voting on the Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024. This bill proposes $48.43 billion in aid for Ukraine, including military training, intelligence sharing, and replenishing U.S. weapons and equipment. The vote is part of a broader national security supplemental appropriations bill.”

One billion or 48 billion – here’s a Brave AI answer on US money and weapons given to Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

“Combining these figures, the total value of aid supplied by the US to Ukraine is:

$113.4 billion + $68 billion + $61.4 billion = $242.8 billion

Additionally, the same source {‘title’: ‘How Much U.S. Aid Is Going to Ukraine?’, ‘published date’: ‘Saturday, September 28, 2024’} mentions a total of $380 billion worth of aid pledged by Western governments, including the US, since the invasion. However, this figure includes aid from multiple countries, not just the US.”

1. “$113.4 billion (emergency funding allocated since February 2022) [Source: {‘title’: ‘How much money has the US given Ukraine?’, ‘published date’: ‘Thursday, March 07, 2024’}] 2. $68 billion (aid package approved and signed into law) [Source: {‘title’: ‘Aid to Ukraine Explained in Six Charts’, ‘published date’: ‘Friday, October 11, 2024’}] 3. $61.4 billion (additional aid package requested and approved) [Source: {‘title’: ‘What Is in the Ukraine Aid Package, and What Does it Mean for the Future of the War?’, ‘published date’: ‘Friday, October 11, 2024’}] 4. $175 billion (total US commitment since the beginning of the invasion) [Source: {‘title’: ‘How Much U.S. Aid Is Going to Ukraine?’, ‘published date’: ‘Saturday, September 28, 2024’}]” Enquiring minds wonder how much of the NATO supplied equipment is still usable and how many Ukrainians have died or been wounded so far – same for Russia. I guesstimate that equipment losses are around 80% with half a million Ukraine lives lost – probably the same for Russia – though their equipment costs one tenth the price of NATO equipment. Merry Christmas and best wishes to everyone on all sides of the conflict and a peaceful 2025. Personally, I think the only way to ensure an acceptable and prolonged peace is for China to establish a 20 mile de-militarized strip zone along the current 700-mile long line of combat – patrolled by around 200,000 PLA troops and a few billion dollars’ worth of defensive equipment to take down any over-flying objects! Which could be paid for with a few natural gas and oil pipelines to China via Russia.

