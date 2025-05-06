From here:

Judge orders Trump administration to admit roughly 12,000 refugees

“SEATTLE (AP) — A judge on Monday ordered the Trump administration to admit some 12,000 refugees into the United States under a court order partially blocking the president's efforts to suspend the nation's refugee admissions program.”

On the face of it, a promise is a promise – but the promise was made by making shit up. These aren’t refugees as they had time to find willing buyers for properties sold in their home countries,

The judge has no standing to “order” the Trump Administration to do anything, let alone determine the immigratio status of refuges.

He should keep his OPINIONS to himself.

Here’s the judge - U.S. District Judge Jamal Whitehead

Assumed office

March 14, 2023

Appointed by

Joe Biden

“On February 25, 2025, Whitehead issued a preliminary injunction against Executive Order 14163, which would indefinitely suspend the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.[22][23] While conceding the broad discretion of the President in limiting refugee admissions, Whitehead ruled that the extent of the limitations - that being setting the annual refugee admission goal to zero - overstepped both the President's authority and congressional refugee frameworks.[24][25][26] In doing so, Whitehead contended that the order stood in violation of both the Refugee Act of 1980 and the Administrative Procedure Act, which respectively laid out the refugee admissions process and required a period of public comment to be issued.”

